Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Health to Enter the Projected $60 Billion Global Anti-Aging Market

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp., (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces entering the projected $60 Billion global anti-aging market with the introduction of its newest product "Infinity Plus Multi", a unique proprietary product that targets Adult Stem Cell Support, Telomere Support and Specialized Ant-Aging Oxidants. Infinity Plus Multi is currently in production and scheduled for delivery next month.

According to Brandessence market research, the anti-aging market size is likely to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 5.3% during the 2021-2028 period. The anti-aging market size reached a valuation of USD $42.46 billion in 2020 and is likely to grow to USD $60.95 billion by 2027 end. Further information can be found at Brandessence Anti-Aging Market Report.

Adult Stem Cell Support is required because as we age our adult stem cell production declines. Adult stem cells are required to assist in rebuilding organs and tissue. Without an adequate supply longevity and morbidity could be affected. Infinity Plus Multi responds to this negative feature. Telomere Support is required as Telomeres are the tips of chromosomes in DNA. As they get shorter, longevity and morbidity are also affected. Infinity Plus Multi addresses this issue. Specialized anti-aging oxidants are required as they enhance the quality and length of life. Emergent plans to market Infinity Plus Multi through forced matrix, a special type of network marketing geared to networkers who don't recruit much. The anticipated retail price is $49.99, which management believes is considerably less than any competitor with a comparable product.

The number and quality of our stem cells declines as we age, making the body more susceptible to age-related health challenges. In addition, environmental toxins, stress, lack of sleep and a poor diet all create a negative impact on our body's natural stem cell system of repair. The unique combination of natural compounds in Infinity Plus Multi supports our stem cell's ability to repair, renew, and restore tissues and organ function through healthy stem cell Release, Circulation, and Migration, and allows all other systems of the body to function on more optimum and healthy levels.

The novel combination of highly potent and fast-acting anti-aging oxidants such as Curcumin. Silymarin, Resveratrol, Astragalus polysaccharides, Astragaloside IV, L-Carnosine, Vitamin C and Trimethylglycine are inluded in the formula.

Dr. John V. Cappello, President of Emergent stated "This innovative product utilizes the most recent research advancements on all-natural ingredients to create a synergistic, highly bioavailable, safe, and powerful formula like no other we're aware of. We're very excited about the future market potential."

Emergent Health Corp. (www.emergenthealthcorp.com) is developing and marketing natural stem cell mobilizing agents and diet aids designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach for the consumer and professional markets. PharmaZu Corp., its newly acquired subsidiary is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

