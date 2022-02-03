Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Today, Ms. Kristy Hunt, President of Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: GSPI) announced, after months of negotiations, GSPI signed an exclusive contract to move ahead with the Industrial development of Joseph LaStella's Patented Graphene Processing System.

The Patent # US10690047B1 was issued to Mr. LaStella in June of 2020. However, rounding up the majority of investors in Mr LaStella's patent and testing and finishing a more advanced concept of the patent (which will be kept as a trade secret) have delayed contract negotiations.

Ms. Hunt further stated, "Graphene was officially discovered in 2010 and the two researchers that discovered it received the Nobel Prize. Graphene is destined to change all our lives in the not-too-distant future. Graphene is 200 times stronger than steel, much lighter than aluminum, can carry electric current with no resistance, can filter water at the Nano scale level, to mention a few of its applications.

"In the past few years, the Graphene Industry has made great progress in the manufacturing and potential utilization of Graphene. However, it must also be understood that we are dealing with a product at the Nano level that can't be seen. It can only be categorized by a combination of the most sophisticated electron microscopes and highly trained personnel to interpret the images.

"Many types of Graphene are required for the industry; the production of single layer sheets has been successful by the industry and has many applications."

However, Mr. LaStella's patent addresses a totally different application, the enormous Structural Industry. Mr. LaStella, who is a retired Professional Licensed Structural Engineer, realized the many potential problems early in the structural game and his processing patent clearly addresses these issues concerning Graphene Polymer Composite Structures.

Graphene Polymer structural members require specific types of Graphene Powder depending on many physical parameters of the structure being manufactured. These parameters affect the dimensions of the Graphene Powder utilized, which can vary from 3 to 20 atomic layers in thickness and 20 nanometers to 350 nanometers in width. Any change in size or thickness of graphene will change strength, flexibility, and other structural behavior of the member.

Producing just one class of multiple layer graphene requires a long and highly toxic process utilizing graphite as feedstock. Using graphite is problematic because of inherent impurities, and scarce world supply as a result of lithium-ion batteries used in the expanding electric car industry that require pure spherical graphite.

In conclusion, our graphene processing system does not require graphite to produce and is always free from impurities. Our graphene system can make graphene in less than 10 minutes and allow immediate accessible change of input parameters between runs to test/produce different size graphene powder flakes, number of layers or precise combinations. The Graphene Polymer Structural Industry is still in its embryo stage and our Graphene Processing System can clearly facilitate the complicated research and development needs of this new and exciting industry. Our Graphene system is an amazing tool in the arsenal of Graphene Particle researchers and developers by allowing unlimited changes to be made onsite within minutes, as well as expansion of the system for large scale material production.

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information, please go to our website https://gspiusa.com/

Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, its dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic filings.

