beqom, a provider of cloud-based compensation management software, has released beqom rapide365, a compensation management solution designed specifically for users of Microsoft Dynamics 365. beqom provides the total rewards management platform for many of the world's largest and most innovative companies, such as Total, Deutsche Post DHL, Fidelity International, and Adecco.

For over a decade, beqom has been providing the capabilities needed to manage dynamic compensation strategies. The company combined its years of experience with the best practices of its global client base to develop the "rapide" compensation process model that any size or type of organization can leverage quickly and easily. This solution now has been tailored to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

beqom rapide365 offers a fast-track approach to advanced compensation automation, with the flexibility to handle the sophisticated total compensation requirements of today's leading enterprises. beqom's compensation solution provides visibility and control over one of the biggest spends for most companies, with advanced compensation management functionality not found in Human Capital Management (HCM) or Human Resources (HR) software suites.

Featuring a Microsoft certified connector for Dynamics 365, rapide365 will help organizations to bring unprecedented control, consistency, accuracy, visibility, compliance, and efficiency to their compensation processes while enabling optimum compensation strategies. The solution scales to fit any size of company and can be up and running in a matter of weeks.

"Microsoft customers using Dynamics 365, and particularly Heads of C&B, CHROs, CFOs and CROs will greatly benefit from beqom's world-class technology integration and will get much more from their Microsoft D365 investment," says Francois D'Haegeleer, beqom Head of Alliances.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a portfolio of intelligent business applications that brings together customers and products, people and data, from back office to front line, bridging sales and service, supply chain, and storefront. beqom can integrate with any Dynamics 365 application, from CRM to HR.

