The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world's largest community of corporate executives, IoT professionals and practitioners, and foremost IoT thought leadership association, today announced its IoT Slam event schedule for 2022.

IoT Day Slam 2022: April 8-9th, 2022, Online

The IoT Day Slam 2022 online conference (eighteenth IoT Slam branded event) will be delivered in real-time via virtual broadcast; attendees can tune in live to the stream globally via the internet and interact with speakers and other attendees. All proceedings are recorded and made available on-demand.

IoT Slam Live 2022: June 22 23, 2022, NC, USA

The IoT Slam Live 2022 conference (19th IoT Slam), marks the return of the in-person IoT Slam series of events, commencing June 22nd 2022, held in Cary, North Carolina, USA, and broadcast online. The event is organized in partnership with IoT Community Diamond Member SAS, at its global headquarters

2 further virtual events will be held in H2 2022;

IoT Slam XX: August 19th, 2022, Online, marks the twentieth IoT Slam branded event, delivered virtually as a members only event.

The IoT Grand Slam 2022: December 9th, Online, closes out 2022 where the IoT Premier League winners will also be announced.

IoT Slam Conference Themes Topics for 2022:

Vertical focus: Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Agriculture

Industrial IoT and Smart Manufacturing

Edge (Connect, Compute, Controls)

Smart Infrastructure, Buildings, and Society

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Communications and Connectivity

Security and Privacy and Trust

Diversity, fairness and inclusion

David Hill, Executive Director of the Internet of Things Community (IoT Community) said, "We are excited to announce our 2022 plans for the IoT Slam conference series. Coming off the back of our best year yet, we are excited to raise the bar higher in the coming year. We are thrilled to collaborate with SAS to bring the first IoT Slam since the pandemic began, back to North Carolina and what better place than the SAS headquarters. Whilst we are closely keeping an eye on how COVID-19 may impact our plans for June, we have put into effect a safety and welfare action plan to mitigate risks. I invite the brightest minds in the IoT to present real-world customer successes and best practice use-cases to Enterprise CxOs and leading IoT authorities in North Carolina, and online.

IoT Day Slam 2022 Call for Papers

To be considered as a speaker for the IoT Day Slam 2022 VIRTUAL conference, submit a proposal by March 1st 2022 at: https://iotslam.com/iot-day-slam-2022-paper-submission

IoT Slam Live 2022 Call for Papers

To be considered as a speaker for the IoT Slam Live 2022 IN-PERSON conference, submit a proposal by April 15th 2022 at: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-live-2022-paper-submission/

The August event is a members only event so there will be no call for papers for that event. Call for papers for the IoT Grand Slam 2022 event will be issued later in the year.

"We're pleased to announce our next four premiere IoT Community events for 2022, offering broad visibility into the edge and IoT solutions industries, and our plans and activities for the coming year." said Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, HPE, and Chair of the IoT Community Advisory Board. "Pervasive AI, IT and OT convergence, and edge-to-cloud solutions are rapidly affording new business and as-a-Service delivery models. Our IoT Slam 2022 events will be replete with insightful approaches to advancing business outcomes. I invite all IoT and edge-to-cloud practitioners to join us and share their impactful solutions, use cases, experiences, and thought leadership."

As a long-term sponsor of The IoT Community, we are excited to welcome this prestigious organization and its many members and followers from a variety of industries to SAS headquarters for the IoT Slam Live 2022 event in June," said Bill Roberts, Senior Director, SAS IoT. As the 2021 Winner of the IoTPL Diversity, Inclusion and Fairness Award, we are so proud to host leading lights from across the IoT landscape at our sustainable campus in Cary, North Carolina. SAS looks forward to working with the IoT Community to curate a world-class conference program for this not-to-be missed 2 day live event as well as to participate in the 2022 schedule of events and IoT Community Centers of Excellence (COEs) putting forward leading edge industrial and enterprise AIoT thought leadership and best practices.

Registration: Free Access to IoT Slam

Members of the IoT Community can get free access to IoT Slam events by visiting:

https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-conference-registration/

About IoT Day Slam 2022

The IoT Day Slam 2022 is the Internet of Things Community's eighteenth international conference, held in celebration of World IoT Day 2022. The IoT Slam 2022 takes place April 8 9th, 2022 virtually in the cloud. Details at: https://iotslam.com

About IoT Slam Live 2022

IoT Slam Live 2022 is the Internet of Things Community's annual in-person IoT Slam conference takes place June 22 -23, 2022, held in Cary N.C.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 30,000+ global members; founded in 2015 and based in the UK. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about IoT Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net (please note the dot net domain), follow us on Twitter (@IoTCommunity @IoTChannel).

