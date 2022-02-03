KR1 plc - Starry Night Capital

3 February 2022

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Starry Night Capital

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$5,000,000 into Starry Night Capital ("Starry Night").

Starry Night is a specialised investment fund dedicated to assembling a collection of high-profile non-fungible tokens ("NFT"). The fund was launched by Three Arrows Capital's Su Zhu and Kyle Davies alongside pseudonymous NFT collector 'Vincent Van Dough'. To date, key assets held in Starry Night's portfolio include the first authorised 'Pepe the Frog' NFT by creator Matt Furie, prominent artworks by XCOPY, a Beeple TIME Magazine cover and NFTs from Tyler Hobbs' Fidenza algorithm.

The investment was executed through a subscription to 5,000,000 securities designated as "Class Starry Night Shares of US$1.00 each for November 2021" in Three Arrows Fund Ltd., which is managed by ThreeAC Ltd., a member of the Three Arrows Capital group.

Three Arrows Capital was founded in 2012, initially trading traditional currencies in emerging markets, but has been focusing on investments into digital assets and the crypto markets for many years.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"The investment in Starry Night provides KR1 and its shareholders the best possible exposure to the booming but still nascent NFT market category. Successful investing into this fast moving and creative ecosystem requires highly specialised knowledge, making it the right move to partner with the outstanding Starry Night team. As NFTs continue to grow, both, in cultural significance and as a recognised asset class by legacy institutions, we are confident that our participation in the Starry Night fund is going to deliver great returns over time."

Janos Berghorn, Head of Research of KR1, commented:

"Analogous to underlying 'native' digital assets of decentralised networks, prominent NFTs from respected artists such as XCOPY, Beeple, Tyler Hobbs and others present equivalent opportunities. As a first-mover and with an influential network, Starry Night Capital is positioning itself as one of the category defining participants in the NFT sector."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io