Mobile OptiX Unveils State-of-the-Art Mobile Vision Care Practice

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / State-of-the-art eye care delivered to you. Seeking to address the gap in eye care for long-term care (LTC) patients, innovative startup Mobile OptiX is revolutionizing access to quality eye care with its state-of-the-art mobile vision practice. Offering a full spectrum of both optometry and ophthalmology services and treatments throughout Central Florida, Mobile OptiX brings highly qualified eye care professionals directly to the facility, where they leverage the advanced diagnostic technologies within its self-contained mobile clinic to provide quality eye care that helps prevent unnecessary vision loss.

Mobile OptiX is eye care in motion. A fully equipped vision care practice on wheels, Mobile OptiX's clinically focused eye care services provide each patient with comprehensive diagnostic testing for glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and cataracts - tests that proactively identify the top four leading causes of blindness. Left untreated, these conditions can also contribute to other systemic diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and carotid artery disease.

Along with diagnosis of eye disorders, Mobile OptiX provides a full scope of adult eye care services, including ophthalmic exams and refraction, treatment of some ocular diseases, vision screening, and retail eye wear. Appropriate referrals for additional care are also made as needed. Mobile OptiX utilizes air purification technology to provide an infection-controlled examination environment for the safety of our patients, clinicians, and staff.

"At Mobile OptiX, we are driven by the knowledge that up to 95% of late-life blindness can be prevented by early detection," said Tracey L. Lewis, MD, a board-certified ophthalmologist with Mobile OptiX. "Ensuring that early detection happens is the catalyst behind our mission to deliver high quality eye care using advanced technologies that improve imaging, streamline scheduling and care processes and ensure patient information is available when and where it is needed."

Tampa-based Mobile OptiX optimizes high quality ophthalmology and optometry services through its cutting-edge mobile practice equipped with advanced diagnostic technologies and state-of-the-art equipment. It focuses on delivering the best eye care using the most advanced technologies directly to patients who need it most, including those in long-term care communities, office complexes, medical facilities and other healthcare organizations, and wellness events. For more information, visit www.mobile-optix.com.

Richard Sanchez, Managing Partner of Visibility Management, LLC, assisted with development of the Mobile OptiX business plan.

