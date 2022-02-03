Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Relief&Go – bald das „must-have" jedes Leistungssportlers?
WKN: A14T8A ISIN: SE0007185418 
Frankfurt
03.02.22
09:06 Uhr
10,360 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBINA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBINA AB 5-Tage-Chart
03.02.2022 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Nobina AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (6/22)

Nobina AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Nobina AB (publ). 

Short name:   NOBINA   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0007185418
----------------------------
Order book ID: 110535   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be February 16, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
