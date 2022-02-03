Air Flow Sensor Market to Bank USD 3.3 Billion by 2032 - Latest Fact.MR Report

- Europe Region to Grab 25% of the Global Air Flow Sensor Market Share

- Fact.MR's recently published report on the air flow sensor market offers a comprehensive analysis of the leading segments in terms of flow range, output type, application & region. In addition, it provides in-depth information about the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, latest trends, and growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air flow sensor market is predicted to be worth USD 2.2 billion in 2022, rising to USD 3.3 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2032.

The air flow sensor market is expected to be driven by the rising use of air flow sensors for nearly all types of gases and volatile compounds. Moreover, over the projection period, the Air Flow Sensor market would be driven by increased demand for enhanced airflow sensors that ensure a productive and healthy indoor environment while recording and giving accurate measurements.

COVID-19 has had a substantial impact on the global air flow sensor market in three ways: directly affecting demand and production, affecting companies and financial markets financially, and causing supply chain and market instability. Following the COVID-19 crisis, our experts monitoring the situation throughout the world indicate that the market would give lucrative prospects for producers.

Due to the increased need for air flow sensors in the automotive, healthcare, and food & beverage industries, the market for air flow sensors is likely to rise at a significant rate during the forecast period. Air flow sensors are used in analyzers, respiratory devices, oxygen concentrators, spirometers, sleep apnea machines, patient monitoring systems, ventilators, and anesthesia, among other things, in the healthcare business.

Asia Pacific is likely to have a large share of the worldwide market during the forecast period, owing to increased industrial automation and the expansion of industrial facilities in this region, which is expected to drive demand for air flow sensors.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 2.1 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 2.2 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 3.3 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 4.1%

Key Takeaways:

Demand for air flow sensors in Japan and South Korea is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2032.

accounts for nearly 25% of the global air flow sensors market share Flow range Up to 50 SLPM to dominate the market with holding 49% market share.

By end-use, data center segment is expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR.

Growth Drivers:

The surging demand to monitor and control flow, as well as the desire for accurate flow measurements, the presence of a large number of vendors, and rising demand from emerging nations, are all driving air flow sensor market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Due to the existence of several regional and local players, the worldwide air flow sensor market is fragmented. Key businesses use a variety of marketing techniques to extend their consumer base globally, including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

For example, TE Connectivity Ltd. acquired First Sensor AG, a sensor technology firm, on March 12, 2020 . The company will be able to extend its research and development efforts as well as its customer base as a result of this acquisition.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are -

TE Connectivity

Honeywell International Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION

First Sensor AG

Delphi Technologies

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Continental AG

Sensata Technologies Inc.

TDK Corporation

Siemens AG

OMRON Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Other Key Players

More Valuable Insights on Air Flow Sensor Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the air flow sensor market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global air flow sensor market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Flow Range :

Up to 10 SLPM



Up to 50 SLPM



Above 50 SLPM

By Output Type :

Digital Air Flow Sensor



Analog Air Flow Sensor

By Application :

Aerospace



Automotive



Healthcare



Food & Beverage



Chemical



Data Center



Building Automation



Other Industrial

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Air Flow Sensor Market Report

The report offers insight into the air flow sensor market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for air flow sensor market between 2022 and 2032.

Air flow sensor market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Air flow sensor market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

