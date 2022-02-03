Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Relief&Go – bald das „must-have“ jedes Leistungssportlers?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938367 ISIN: FR0004156297 Ticker-Symbol: LN4 
Frankfurt
03.02.22
17:09 Uhr
40,100 Euro
+0,300
+0,75 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,30040,70018:40
Dow Jones News
03.02.2022 | 18:16
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linedata Services: Full-year revenue 2021: EUR160.2M

DJ Linedata Services: Full-year revenue 2021: EUR160.2M

Linedata Services Linedata Services: Full-year revenue 2021: EUR160.2M 03-Feb-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Full-year revenue 2021: EUR160.2M 

EURM        2020 2021 Change Change at constant exchange rates 
ASSET MANAGEMENT 109.6 107.8 -1.7% -0.2% 
LENDING & LEASING 51.4 52.4 +2.0% +2.0% 
TOTAL LINEDATA  161.0 160.2 -0.5% +0.5%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURM)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 3rd February 2022 - Linedata (LIN:FP) realised full-year 2021 revenues of EUR160.2M, down 0.5% compared to 2020. Adjusted for unfavourable exchange rate movements, organic growth was +0.5%.

The recurring share of total revenue stood at 78%, reflecting a decline of one percentage point compared with a year earlier. Non-recurring revenue increased by EUR2M mainly in view of the sharp increase in consulting linked to clients migrating to the new platforms and growth of the Asset Management Services division.

With the increased contribution from new product versions in both segments, Linedata's 2021 orders were up 7.1% compared with 2020, to a total of EUR59.4M.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR25.9M, -8.5%; Q2: EUR25.5M, -5.6%; Q3: EUR25.3M, -1.0%; Q4: EUR31.0M, +8.2%)

In 2021, revenue in the Asset Management segment came to EUR107.8M, a decrease of 1.7% on a reported basis. At constant exchange rates, business was almost stable (-0.2%) compared with a year earlier.

Software revenue was EUR88.4M, down 4.6%. It was impacted by a decline in revenue in the fund servicing segment which was not offset by additional revenue from migrations to the new AMP platform.

The Services division enjoyed strong momentum in 2021 with revenue of EUR19.4M up 14.2%. New offerings targeting Hedge Funds, facilitating the outsourcing of some of their support functions, enabled Gravitas and QRMO to increase growth.

Order intake for the Asset Management activity held up well at EUR31.9M, a significant growth of 12.5% compared with 2020.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR11.9M, -0.1%; Q2: EUR12.5M, +12.1%; Q3: EUR12.6M, +13.5%; Q4: EUR15.5M, -10.5%)

The Lending & Leasing activity, posting EUR52.4M, enjoyed growth of 2.0% in 2021. The division benefited from revenue generated by numerous migration projects of the installed base to the Linedata Ekip360 platform.

The fourth quarter, delivered the best performance of 2021, although this was down 10.5% compared with the same quarter of the previous year due to a large perpetual licence that was recognised for a new client in the last quarter of 2020.

2021 orders, standing at EUR27.5M, were up slightly, by 1.4%.

Outlook

Linedata will present its full-year results to the financial community on February 15th. These should confirm the underlying improvement in all profitability indicators observed during the first half of the year.

Next event: Full-year results 2021, on 14th February 2022, after market.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience, 20 offices covering 50 countries throughout the world, 700 clients and 1,100 employees, Linedata combines technology and human input to provide asset management, insurance and lending professionals with global solutions. Linedata supports companies as they develop and bolsters the growth of its clients.

Linedata generated revenues of EUR160.2M in 2021. Linedata is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange Compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP

www.linedata.com 

Cap Value 
Linedata 
              Financial communication 
Finance Department 
              Gilles Broquelet 
+33 (0)1 47 77 68 39 
              +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
infofinances@linedata.com 
              info@capvalue.fr 
 
              www.capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Information on annual revenues 
EQS News ID:   1276495 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1276495 03-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2022 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

LINEDATA SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.