USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Earnings per diluted share increased 104.5% to $1.35 for 4Q 2021 and 420.8% to $2.76 for full year 2021

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (a) increased 100.0% to $1.38 for 4Q 2021 and 346.9% to $2.86 for full year 2021

Consolidated operating revenue increased 26.4% to $200.9 million for 4Q 2021 and 28.9% to $710.4 million for full year 2021

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Quarter"), consolidated operating revenue was $200.9 million compared to $158.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Quarter"). Base revenue(a) for the 2021 Quarter, which excludes fuel surcharge revenue, was $180.7 million compared to $148.2 million for the 2020 Quarter. The Company reported net income of $12.2 million, or $1.35 per diluted share for the 2021 Quarter and adjusted net income(a) of $12.4 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share and adjusted net income(a) of $6.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted share for the 2020 Quarter. Our 4Q 2021 earnings per diluted share was positively affected by an IRS deductibility clarification that resulted in a $0.06 increase in earnings per diluted share. The Company's consolidated operating ratio was 91.8%, compared to 93.9% for the 2020 Quarter.

President and CEO James Reed commented, "The company transformation that we have discussed over the last several years has yielded our sixth straight quarter of record adjusted earnings per share(a). The fourth quarter and full year 2021 represent our highest total revenue and adjusted earnings per share(a) in the Company's history.

During the fourth quarter, continued execution on our strategic initiatives, operational strategy and a strong freight and pricing market resulted in a Trucking segment adjusted operating ratio(a) improvement of 440 basis points year over year to 88.7%. Our USAT Logistics segment provided a 23.4% increase in load volume with operating revenue up 44.9% year over year."

Trucking: For the 2021 Quarter, Trucking operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) increased $15.2 million, or 14.6%, to $119.5 million compared to the 2020 Quarter. Trucking operating income of $11.6 million for the 2021 Quarter reflected an operating ratio of 90.3% compared to operating income of $6.4 million and an operating ratio of 93.9% for the 2020 Quarter. This represented an increase of $5.2 million year over year in operating income and a 360 basis point improvement in operating ratio. Trucking adjusted operating income(a) was $11.9 million for the 2021 Quarter, reflecting an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 88.7%, compared to adjusted operating income(a) of $6.7 million and an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 93.1% for the 2020 Quarter. This represented an increase of $5.2 million year over year in adjusted operating income(a) and a 440 basis point improvement in adjusted operating ratio(a).

Trucking operations delivered the following results for the 2021 Quarter compared to the 2020 Quarter:

Base revenue per available tractor per week increased $443, or 11.5%.

Base revenue per loaded mile increased $0.502, or 19.8%.

Deadhead percentage increased 10 basis points over both the 2020 Quarter and sequential quarter.

Loaded miles per available tractor per week decreased 106 miles, or 7.0%.

Average number of seated tractors was 1,761, a decrease of 0.8% when compared to an average of 1,776 in the 2020 Quarter. Average unseated tractor percentage was 6.1%, an improvement from 6.9% for the 2020 Quarter, but increased from 5.8% sequentially.

USAT Logistics: Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) was $94.6 million for the 2021 Quarter, an increase of $29.3 million, or 44.9% compared to the 2020 Quarter. Both operating income and adjusted operating income(a) were $4.9 million for the 2021 Quarter, reflecting an operating ratio of 94.8% and an adjusted operating ratio(a) of 94.4%, compared to operating income and adjusted operating income(a) of $3.4 million and an operating ratio of 94.8% and adjusted operating ratio(a) of 94.6% for the 2020 Quarter. This change represented an increase of $1.5 million year over year in both operating income and adjusted operating income(a). The operating ratio was unchanged while the adjusted operating ratio(a) improved 20 basis points compared to the 2020 Quarter.

USAT Logistics operations delivered the following results during the 2021 Quarter:

Gross margin dollars increased 26.9% to $11.9 million compared to the 2020 Quarter, and 24.9%, or $2.4 million, sequentially.

Gross margin percentage decreased 180 basis points to 12.5% when compared to 14.3% for the 2020 Quarter and increased 90 basis points sequentially from 11.6%.

Revenue per load increased 17.4%, or $349 per load compared to the 2020 Quarter, and 5.9%, or $132 per load, sequentially.

Load count increased by 7,640 loads, or 23.4% compared to the 2020 Quarter, and 3,497 loads, or 9.5%, sequentially.

Segment Results

The following table includes key operating results and statistics by reportable segment:

Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, Trucking: 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) (in thousands) $ 119,453 $ 104,251 $ 441,116 $ 384,256 $ 113,200 Operating income (1) (in thousands) $ 11,573 $ 6,355 $ 22,609 $ 9,297 $ 4,459 Adjusted operating income (2) (in thousands) $ 11,896 $ 6,683 $ 23,899 $ 10,645 $ 4,782 Operating ratio (3) 90.3 % 93.9 % 94.9 % 97.6 % 96.1 % Adjusted operating ratio (4) 88.7 % 93.1 % 93.9 % 97.0 % 95.3 % Total miles (5) (in thousands) 39,467 43,078 165,349 179,444 41,034 Deadhead percentage (6) 11.7 % 11.6 % 11.5 % 12.6 % 11.6 % Base revenue per loaded mile $ 3.033 $ 2.531 $ 2.687 $ 2.227 $ 2.792 Average number of seated tractors 1,761 1,776 1,770 1,857 1,750 Average number of available tractors (7) 1,875 1,907 1,887 1,980 1,857 Average number of in-service tractors (8) 1,903 1,929 1,917 2,002 1,891 Loaded miles per available tractor per week 1,414 1,520 1,487 1,515 1,486 Base revenue per available tractor per week $ 4,290 $ 3,847 $ 3,995 $ 3,373 $ 4,149 Average loaded miles per trip 495 523 505 506 497 USAT Logistics: Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) (in thousands) $ 94,648 $ 65,328 $ 323,356 $ 191,951 $ 81,578 Operating income (1) (in thousands) $ 4,900 $ 3,381 $ 14,710 $ 3,561 $ 3,412 Adjusted operating income (2) (in thousands) $ 4,900 $ 3,381 $ 14,710 $ 3,561 $ 3,412 Gross margin (9) (in thousands) $ 11,853 $ 9,342 $ 39,300 $ 23,904 $ 9,490 Gross margin percentage (10) 12.5 % 14.3 % 12.2 % 12.5 % 11.6 % Load count (in thousands) 40.3 32.6 147.2 125.3 36.8

Operating income is calculated by deducting operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) from operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations). Adjusted operating income(a) is calculated by deducting operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) excluding amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, from operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations), net of fuel surcharge revenue. Operating ratio is calculated as operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) as a percentage of operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations). Adjusted operating ratio(a) is calculated as operating expenses (before intersegment eliminations) excluding amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, as a percentage of operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) excluding fuel surcharge revenue. Total miles include both loaded and empty miles. Deadhead percentage is calculated by dividing empty miles by total miles. Available tractors are a) all Company tractors that are available to be dispatched, including available unseated tractors, and b) all tractors in the independent contractor fleet. In-service tractors include all of the tractors in the Company fleet (Company-operated tractors) and all the tractors in the independent contractor fleet. Gross margin is calculated by deducting USAT Logistics purchased transportation expense from USAT Logistics operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations). Gross margin percentage is calculated as USAT Logistics gross margin divided by USAT Logistics operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations).

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, total debt and finance lease liabilities was $144.8 million, total debt and finance lease liabilities, net of cash (excluding restricted cash) ("Net Debt")(a) was $143.8 million. Net Debt(a) to Adjusted EBITDA(a) for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was 1.9x, and the Company had $124.1 million available to borrow under its credit facility as of December 31, 2021.

Also, on January 31, 2022 the Company completed a $130.0 million asset backed credit facility that provides more predictable equipment valuation and increased borrowing capacity, as well as equipment financing arrangements that secure low cost fixed interest rates.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call Information

USA Truck will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM CT / 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 (Toll Free) or 1-973-528-0011 (International) and reference access code 114576. A live webcast of the conference call will be broadcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.usa-truck.com, under the "Events & Presentations" tab of the "Investor Relations" menu. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the presentation materials and an audio replay of the call will be available at our website, www.usa-truck.com, under the "Events & Presentations" tab of the "Investor Relations" menu, or may be accessed using the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2611/44185. A telephone replay of the call will also be available for one year from the date of the call.

(a) About Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our GAAP results, this press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by the SEC. The terms "Base Revenue", "Net Debt", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted operating ratio", "Adjusted operating income", "Adjusted net income", and "Adjusted earnings per diluted share", as we define them, are not presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company defines Base Revenue as operating revenue less fuel surcharge revenue and intercompany eliminations. The Company defines Net Debt as total debt, including insurance premium financing and financing lease liabilities, net of cash. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income, plus interest expense net of interest income, provision for income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and non-cash equity compensation. Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as operating expenses excluding amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, as a percentage of operating revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue. Adjusted operating income is calculated by deducting operating expenses excluding amortization of acquisition related intangibles, net of fuel surcharge revenue, from operating revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding amortization of acquisition related intangibles plus or minus the income tax effect of such adjustments using a statutory tax rate. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding during the period. The per-share impact of each item is determined by dividing it by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding. These financial measures supplement our GAAP results in evaluating certain aspects of our business. We believe that using these measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because they remove the impact of items from our operating results that, in our opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Management and the board of directors focus on Base Revenue, Net Debt, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating ratio, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per diluted share as key measures of our performance and liquidity, each of which are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and further discussed below. We believe our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors and other users because it provides them the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for their comparable GAAP financial measures, such as total revenue, total debt, net income, cash flows from operating activities, operating ratio, net income, diluted earnings per share, or other measures prescribed by GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. Although we believe that they improve comparability in analyzing our period to period performance, they could limit comparability to other companies in our industry if those companies define or calculate these measures differently. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered measures of income generated by our business or discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G and Regulation S-K, we have provided reconciliations of Base Revenue, Net Debt, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating ratio, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per diluted share to the most comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Financial information in this press release is preliminary and based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release. As such, this information remains subject to the completion of our quarterly review procedures, and the filing of the related Annual Report on Form 10-K, which could result in changes, some of which could be material, to the preliminary information provided in this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "seeks," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "believes," "hopes," "plans," "goals," "intends," "may," "might," "likely," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "predict," "continue," "strategy," "future" and terms or phrases of similar substance. In this press release, statements relating to progress towards our strategic vision and goals, as well as our future mix of asset light and asset heavy revenues are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, there are other risks, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Readers should review and consider the factors that may affect future results and other disclosures by the Company in its press releases, Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release might not occur. All forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

References to the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and words of similar expression refer to USA Truck Inc. and its subsidiaries.

USA TRUCK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Operating revenue $ 200,854 $ 158,842 $ 710,387 $ 551,138 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and employee benefits 42,015 37,193 155,352 141,590 Fuel and fuel taxes 13,646 9,125 50,244 38,804 Depreciation and amortization 8,325 11,418 35,865 41,359 Insurance and claims 5,172 4,601 21,704 19,855 Equipment rent 1,994 1,724 7,891 7,349 Operations and maintenance 8,793 8,940 33,491 37,234 Purchased transportation 98,053 70,009 343,989 226,716 Operating taxes and licenses 1,156 1,120 4,833 4,795 Communications and utilities 675 884 2,984 3,470 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (389) 7 (811) 427 Other 4,941 4,085 17,526 16,681 Total operating expenses $ 184,381 $ 149,106 $ 673,068 $ 538,280 Operating income 16,473 9,736 37,319 12,858 Other expenses: Interest expense, net 898 1,270 3,929 5,605 Other, net 96 131 334 298 Total other expenses, net 994 1,401 4,263 5,903 Income before income taxes 15,479 8,335 33,056 6,955 Income tax expense 3,314 2,402 8,288 2,209 Consolidated net income and comprehensive income $ 12,165 $ 5,933 $ 24,768 $ 4,746 Net earnings per share: Average shares outstanding (basic) 8,794 8,798 8,815 8,775 Basic earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 0.67 $ 2.81 $ 0.54 Average shares outstanding (diluted) 8,985 8,941 8,973 8,874 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 0.66 $ 2.76 $ 0.53

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income $ 12,165 $ 5,933 $ 24,768 $ 4,746 Add: Depreciation and amortization 8,325 11,418 35,865 41,359 Interest expense, net 898 1,270 3,929 5,605 Income tax expense 3,314 2,402 8,288 2,209 Non-cash equity compensation 658 565 1,964 1,805 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,360 $ 21,588 $ 74,814 $ 55,724

ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income $ 12,165 $ 5,933 $ 24,768 $ 4,746 Adjusted for: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 323 328 1,290 1,348 Income tax effect of adjustments (82) (84) (329) (344) Adjusted net income $ 12,406 $ 6,177 $ 25,729 $ 5,750

ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE RECONCILIATION

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.35 $ 0.66 $ 2.76 0.53 Adjusted for: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 0.04 0.04 0.14 0.15 Income tax effect of adjustments (0.01) (0.01) (0.04) (0.04) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.38 $ 0.69 $ 2.86 $ 0.64

NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Total current debt and financing lease liabilities $ 25,164 $ 18,446 Long-term debt, less current maturities 63,355 81,352 Financing leases, less current maturities 156,274 54,482 Total Debt 144,793 154,280 Less: Cash, excluding restricted cash (947) (82) Net Debt $ 143,846 $ 154,198

ADJUSTED OPERATING RATIO RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, Consolidated 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Operating revenue $ 200,854 $ 158,842 $ 710,387 $ 551,138 Less: fuel surcharge revenue (20,111) (10,623) (69,183) (45,418) Base revenue $ 180,743 $ 148,219 $ 641,204 $ 505,720 Operating expense $ 184,381 $ 149,106 $ 673,068 $ 538,280 Adjusted for: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles (323) (328) (1,290) (1,348) Fuel surcharge revenue (20,111) (10,623) (69,183) (45,418) Adjusted operating expense $ 163,947 $ 138,155 $ 602,595 $ 491,514 Operating income $ 16,473 $ 9,736 $ 37,319 $ 12,858 Adjusted operating income $ 16,796 $ 10,064 $ 38,609 $ 14,206 Operating ratio 91.8 % 93.9 % 94.7 % 97.7 % Adjusted operating ratio 90.7 % 93.2 % 94.0 % 97.2 %

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, Trucking Segment 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Operating revenue $ 119,372 $ 103,782 $ 440,346 $ 381,589 Intersegment activity 81 469 770 2,667 Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) 119,453 104,251 441,116 384,256 Less: fuel surcharge revenue (13,736) (7,831) (48,038) (35,049) Base revenue $ 105,717 $ 96,420 $ 393,078 $ 349,207 Operating expense (before intersegment eliminations) $ 107,880 $ 97,896 $ 418,507 $ 374,959 Adjusted for: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles (323) (328) (1,290) (1,348) Fuel surcharge revenue (13,736) (7,831) (48,038) (35,049) Adjusted operating expense $ 93,821 $ 89,737 $ 369,179 $ 338,562 Operating income $ 11,573 $ 6,355 $ 22,609 $ 9,297 Adjusted operating income $ 11,896 $ 6,683 $ 23,899 $ 10,645 Operating ratio 90.3 % 93.9 % 94.9 % 97.6 % Adjusted operating ratio 88.7 % 93.1 % 93.9 % 97.0 %

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, USAT Logistics Segment 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Operating revenue $ 81,482 $ 55,060 $ 270,041 $ 169,549 Intersegment activity 13,166 10,268 53,315 22,402 Operating revenue (before intersegment eliminations) 94,648 65,328 323,356 191,951 Less: fuel surcharge revenue (6,878) (3,105) (22,572) (11,366) Base revenue $ 87,770 $ 62,223 $ 300,784 $ 180,585 Operating expense (before intersegment eliminations) $ 89,748 $ 61,947 $ 308,646 $ 188,390 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge revenue (6,878) (3,105) (22,572) (11,366) Adjusted operating expense $ 82,870 $ 58,842 $ 286,074 $ 177,024 Operating income $ 4,900 $ 3,381 $ 14,710 $ 3,561 Adjusted operating income $ 4,900 $ 3,381 $ 14,710 $ 3,561 Operating ratio 94.8 % 94.8 % 95.5 % 98.1 % Adjusted operating ratio 94.4 % 94.6 % 95.1 % 98.0 %

USA TRUCK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

Assets December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current assets: (in thousands, except share data) Cash and restricted cash (restricted cash of $405 and $243, respectively) $ 1,352 $ 325 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $490 and $617, respectively 100,166 66,857 Inventories 1,387 975 Assets held for sale - 2,635 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,103 8,749 Total current assets 113,008 79,541 Property and equipment: Land and structures 34,266 33,488 Revenue equipment 316,492 305,509 Service, office and other equipment 31,213 30,331 Property and equipment, at cost 381,971 369,328 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (175,024) (150,173) Property and equipment, net 206,947 219,155 Operating leases - right of use assets 22,898 28,154 Goodwill 5,231 5,231 Other intangibles, net 13,815 15,105 Other assets 2,136 3,046 Total assets $ 364,035 $ 350,232 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,378 $ 27,045 Current portion of insurance and claims accruals 8,973 9,846 Accrued expenses 10,006 10,798 Current finance lease obligations 14,095 11,655 Current operating lease obligations 6,679 6,838 Long-term debt, current maturities 11,096 6,791 Total current liabilities 87,200 72,973 Other long-term liabilities 342 4,817 Long-term debt, less current maturities 63,355 81,352 Long-term finance lease obligations 56,274 54,482 Long-term operating lease obligations 16,644 21,690 Deferred income taxes 21,914 23,414 Insurance and claims accruals, less current portion 6,881 6,803 Total liabilities 252,610 265,531 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; issued 12,263,030 shares, and 12,037,966 shares, respectively 123 120 Additional paid-in capital 63,752 60,692 Retained earnings 103,283 78,515 Less treasury stock, at cost (3,367,418 shares, and 3,293,223 shares, respectively) (55,733) (54,626) Total stockholders' equity 111,425 84,701 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 364,035 $ 350,232

