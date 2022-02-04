Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - High Fusion Inc. (CSE: FUZN) ("High Fusion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Neural Therapeutics Inc. ("Neural Therapeutics"), formerly Psychedelic Science Corp. has closed a financing for gross proceeds of $750,000 ("Financing").





Neural Therapeutics Financing Closing

Further to the press release dated November 19, 2021, Neural Therapeutics has completed an equity financing for gross proceeds of $750,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units ("Units"). Pursuant to the Offering, Neural Therapeutics (formerly a wholly-owned subsidiary of High Fusion) issued 10,000,000 Units at a price of $0.075 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Neural Share") of Neural Therapeutics and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable for one Neural Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Neural Share for a period ending on the earlier of: (i) 36 months following the closing of the Offering; and (ii) 24 months following the time Neural Therapeutics completes a going public transaction.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for research and development efforts, general working capital and funding the costs associated with a planned spin-out transaction ("Spin-Out"), pursuant to which it is intended that Neural Therapeutics will become a stand-alone reporting issuer. It is anticipated that the Spin-Out will be subject to a number of approvals, including but not limited to approval by High Fusion shareholders, court approval and approvals of securities regulators and the Canadian Securities Exchange. There is no assurance that either High Fusion or Neural Therapeutics will be able to secure the approvals necessary to complete the Spin-Out. Investment in securities of High Fusion and Neural Therapeutics should be considered highly speculative and prospective investors should consults their advisors prior to making any investment decisions.

Pursuant to the Offering, Neural Therapeutics compensated certain finders under the Offering by the issuance of 575,800 broker warrants, with each broker warrant being exercisable for one Neural Share at a price of $0.075 per Neural Share, and paid aggregate finders' fees equal to $43,710 to such finders.

Ian Campbell, CEO of Neural Therapeutics commented: "We are very pleased to report that we have reached our fundraising target. The success of the financing is a testament to the unique focus of the Neural Therapeutics' business and the management team we have assembled. On behalf of Neural Therapeutics, I wish to thank all the investors for their confidence and support of Neural Therapeutics as we commence our R&D efforts and prepare to enter the public markets as a stand-alone company."

High Fusion Debt Settlement

Concurrently with completion of the Offering, High Fusion has completed an in-kind debt settlement ("Debt Settlement"), pursuant to which High Fusion has transferred 5,600,000 Neural Shares to settle approximately $420,000 of High Fusion liabilities. Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, approximately 2,666,667 Neural Shares were issued to certain non-arm's length parties ("Insiders") to settle debt obligations of High Fusion to such Insiders and approximately 2,000,000 Neural Shares were issued to settle obligations of High Fusion to certain secured creditors. Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Debt Settlement with Insiders constituted a "related party transaction" as certain transferees were considered to be related parties to High Fusion. The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 (pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a)) as the fair market value of the securities transferred to, and the consideration received from, the Insiders did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Debt Settlement has been approved by all of the independent directors of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days before the completion of the Debt Settlement as the participation of the Insiders had not been confirmed at that time.

Following the completion of the Offering and Debt Settlement, Neural Therapeutics has 36,666,667 Neural Shares issued and outstanding, of which, approximately 17,983,334 Neural Shares are currently owned by High Fusion. The parties are working with their respective tax, legal and corporate advisors to determine the optimal path to allow Neural Therapeutics to complete the Spin Out as a way of maximizing value for their shareholders.

About Neural Therapeutics Inc.

Neural Therapeutics Inc. (formerly Psychedelic Science Corp.) is an ethnobotanical drug-discovery and development company. Neural Therapeutics is focused on developing products and conducting research on the psychoactive cacti plants with the primary objective to find where the historical use in traditional medicine has proven to be effective and capitalize on the opportunities that can be applied in modern medical and natural health product markets.

About High Fusion Inc.

High Fusion Inc. (formerly Nutritional High International Inc.) is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry with a specific focus on flower, pro-rolls, vapes, edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company operates and controls licenses in California, Colorado and Oregon.

High Fusion has manufacturing, retail and grow operations in California through its acquisition of the business of OutCo and owns and operates oil extraction and edible manufacturing facilities in Colorado and Oregon. The Company's brand portfolio includes its award winning FLÏ edibles and vape product, along with a number of new brands including Red Octopus and Dubbi Brothers in addition to the OutCo and Thrive brands recently acquired.

