Freitag, 04.02.2022
WKN: A3DCXB ISIN: US21037T1097 
Tradegate
04.02.22
09:27 Uhr
47,340 Euro
-0,040
-0,08 %
Constellation Energy Corp. Joined the NASDAQ-100 Index on February 2, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 2, 2022, Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) announced it completed the separation of Constellation Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CEG), Exelon's former power generation and competitive energy business. Upon the completion of this spin-off transaction, Constellation Energy Corp. was added to the NASDAQ-100 Index (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) on February 2, 2022.

After review, Nasdaq has determined that Constellation Energy Corp. will remain as a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.constellationenergy.com/

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.Nasdaq.com.

Media Contact
Emily Pan
emily.pan@Nasdaq.com
+1 (646) 637-3964

Issuer & Investor Contact
Index Client Services
Indexservices@Nasdaq.com

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

- NDAQG -


