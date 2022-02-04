The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory has released a free, web-based platform for automatic residential solar permit approvals.From pv magazine USA Last July, the US Department of Energy (DoE) and the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) released Solar Automated Permit Processing (SolarAPP+), a free software program to automate residential solar permitting. The tool - launched in a webinar by DoE Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm, with help from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) - was later adopted by several pilot cities. The results from the pilot program are now in, ...

