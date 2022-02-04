Citigroup Global Markets Limited: Pre Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Contact: Mihir Unadkat +44 20 7986 2175) hereby gives notice that the Stabilising Manager named below and its affiliates may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU/2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014).

The securities: Issuer: GP Bullhound Acquisition I SE (the "Company") Securities: Class A ordinary shares with no par value cum rights to receive one-half (½) of one warrant ("Shares Cum Rights") ISIN: LU2434421173 Offering size: 20,000,000 Shares Cum Rights (subject to a reduction to 19,000,000 Shares Cum Rights if the Put Option (defined below) is fully exercised) Description: Initial Public Offering of Shares Cum Rights Offer price: €10.00 per Share Cum Right Associated securities: There are no associated instruments that are subject to stabilisation Stabilisation: Stabilising manager: Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Citigroup Centre, Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LB, United Kingdom Stabilisation period expected to start on: 4 February 2022 (approximately 09.00 a.m. (Amsterdam time)) Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 4 March 2022 (close of business), being the last trading date which is within 30 calendar days from the beginning of the stabilisation period Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of put option: The Stabilising Manager may acquire to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law, up to 1,000,000 Shares Cum Rights (representing a maximum of 5.00% of the total number of Shares Cum Rights comprised in the offer). Stabilisation trading venue: Euronext Amsterdam, Over-The-Counter (OTC) and other order book venues e.g. Turquoise, BATS and Chi-X Put Option: Terms: In connection with the Offer, the Stabilising Manager or any of its agents may (but will be under no obligation to), to the extent permitted by applicable law and for stabilisation purposes, acquire up to 1,000,000 Shares Cum Rights comprising approximately up to 5.00% of the total number of 20,000,000 Shares Cum Rights forming part of the Offer to facilitate other stabilisation transactions, if any, with a view to supporting the market price of the Shares Cum Rights at a higher level than that which might otherwise prevail in the open market.



Stabilisation transactions may be effected on any securities market, over-the-counter market, stock exchange (including Euronext Amsterdam) or otherwise and may be undertaken at any time during the period commencing on the date of the commencement of conditional dealings in the Shares cum Rights on Euronext Amsterdam and ending no later than 4 March 2022 (close of business), being the last trading date which is within 30 calendar days from the beginning of the stabilisation period. However, there will be no obligation on the Stabilisation Manager to effect stabilising transactions and there is no assurance that stabilising transactions will be undertaken. Such stabilisation, if commenced, may be discontinued at any time without prior notice and must be discontinued within 30 calendar days after the commencement of conditional dealings in the Shares Cum Rights. In no event will measures be taken to stabilise the market price of the Shares Cum Rights above the Offer price. Except as required by law or regulation, neither the Stabilisation Manager nor any of its agents intends to disclose the extent of any stabilisation transactions conducted in relation to the Offer.



The acquisition of the Shares cum Rights by the Stabilisation Manager in the course of the stabilisation transactions will result in the repurchase of such Shares cum Rights by the Company pursuant to the exercise by the Stabilisation Manager, on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators, of a put option that has been granted by the Company to the Stabilisation Manager (the "Put Option"). The Put Option is exercisable in full or in part during the period commencing on the date of the commencement of conditional dealings in the Public Shares on Euronext Amsterdam and ending no later than 4 March 2022 (close of business), being the last trading date which is within 30 calendar days from the beginning of the stabilisation period. Any Shares cum Rights so purchased by the Company pursuant to the Put Option will be held by the Company in treasury for cancellation. If the Put Option is exercised in full by the Stabilisation Manager, the total number of Shares cum Rights offered in the Offer will be 19,000,000 Shares cum Rights.



The Company and the Stabilisation Manager do not make any representation or prediction as to the direction or the magnitude of any effect that the transactions described above may have on the price of the Shares Cum Rights or any other securities of the Company. In addition, the Company and the Stabilisation Manager do not make any representation that the Stabilisation Manager will engage in these transactions or that these transactions, once commenced, will not be discontinued without notice. Duration: The Put Option may be exercised in full or in part at any time during the stabilisation period.

