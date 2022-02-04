- (PLX AI) - Betsson is a long-term growth story, with near-term earnings pressure already reflected in the share price, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock.
- • Betsson raised to buy from hold at DNB; price target cut to SEK 70 from SEK 95
- • Price target is cut to reflect the temporary Dutch exit
- • Betsson may post higher sales growth next year than consensus expects, DNB said
- • The board's decision to retain CEO Lindwall is also a positive sign, solving the turbulent governance situation: DNB
