- (PLX AI) - Norske Skog shares rose nearly 9% in early trading after fourth-quarter earnings delivered a clear 83% beat over consensus.
- • Q4 EBITDA NOK 422 million vs. estimate NOK 230 million
- • Norske Skog said sales prices for all grades increased in the quarter and its European mills were running at full capacity
- • Norske Skog is achieving prices that are 5% higher than estimated in Europe, and also with slightly lower costs, Carnegie said
NORSKE SKOG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de