- (PLX AI) - Nel shares were up 7% in Oslo after the company reported another order and analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the stock with buy.
- • Price target NOK 17 implies 35% upside
- • Nel is the key turnaorund story in the hydrogen technology industry, Goldman said
- • Nel reported a new electrolyzer contract in the U.S. this morning for a value of $5 million, following another order for multiple PEM electrolyzers on Jan. 31
