London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - Join Reuters Events' latest FREE Automotive webinar panel discussion where you will learn from:

Ӧdgärd Andersson, CEO, Zenseact

Ali Ranjbar, Director of Advanced Technology, Karma Automotive

Padma Sundaram, Chief Architect, AV Systems and Safety, Global Product Safety and Systems, General Motors

Moderator: Neil Kennett, Founder and CEO, Cars of the Future

As automotive tech evolves, the industry can tap into new safety features and create vehicles that outperform human error by minimizing the wrong decisions made on the road. Here, the panelists will delve into extensive detail regarding the contribution of ADAS technology, AI, and C-V2X sensors towards achieving a level of safety within autonomous vehicles that enables its deployment at a large scale.

Here are some key concepts you can expect to be addressed in this live webinar panel discussion:

As ADAS becomes more widespread, there is a risk that drivers become too reliant on the technology, hear how OEMs are trying to determine what the right level of assistance is for consumers.

Find out how C-V2X sensors can drastically improve road safety through the efficient communication with infrastructure and pedestrians.

Recognize the importance of an ultra-reliable system within commercial vehicles to overcome the size of the data transmission that is required in camera and sensor sharing.

The growing presence of AI in the testing and validation of autonomous systems due to its efficient processing of large volumes of data from cameras, lidar and radar.

Nabil Awan

Conference Producer

Automotive

Reuters Events

nabil.awan@thomsonreuters.com





