Tectonic Gold Plc - Result of AGM

4 February 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

