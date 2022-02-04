Anzeige
Tectonic Gold Plc - Result of AGM

London, February 4

4 February 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") explorer, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com.
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665

Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited +44 20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, Pascal Wiese - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

Ends

© 2022 PR Newswire
