Stacker Crane Market worth $1,442 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Stacker Crane Market by Type (Single-Column, Double-Column), Operation Type, End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, E-Commerce/Retail & Wholesale, Pharmaceuticals), Robotic Stacker Crane Market & Region - Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Stacker Crane Market size is projected to reach USD 1,442 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 976 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.

The growth of the Stacker Crane Market is influenced by factors such as rising complexities of products, rising need for smart logistics, good return on investment, better space utilization, and growing consumerism through online platforms. Therefore, the Stacker Crane Market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.

Single column segment to hold largest market share during the forecast period.

The single-column segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period due to its application in the fast-moving goods industry. Single column stacker cranes are swift and precise in order picking and storage, allowing their increased utilization in the e-commerce industry. They have enabled swift response to customization of orders, which was time-consuming with traditional storage and retrieval methods. As it is usually implemented as an automated solution, the goods flow and good storage are optimized, which improves the capacity of the warehouse. Moreover, most of the leading manufacturers in the industry are working to improve the load capacity of single-column stacker cranes to improve their applicability in heavy industries.

Automatic stacker crane is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2027.

Automatic stacker cranes are pre-programmed with the help of an algorithm to perform the detection of goods through sensors. They can store or retrieve goods with fewer commands than semi-automatic stacker cranes and do not require an operator to guide them. The automatic stacker crane is energy efficient system which can perform storing and retrieving in a single cycle.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the Stacker Crane Market in 2021.

Currently, Asia-pacific contributes a share of approximately 52% to the overall market. It is the largest market since high population growth and economic development with increasing domestic consumption have intensified the need for efficient logistics and warehousing. China and, India has a strong export-oriented manufacturing industry and growing consumerism, which require them to consider automation to improve efficiency. Japan was the early adopter of stacker cranes; it also hosts several global stacker crane manufacturers. The Stacker Crane Market in Japan is driven by a shortage of labor and space. South Korea has a growing electronics and e-commerce industry, which has been investing in automated material handling systems. Furthermore, the consumer goods industry is a leading consumer of stacker cranes in the country. The region is expected to hold a dominant share in the Stacker Crane Market for the forecast period.

The Stacker Crane Market is dominated by major players such as Daifuku co. ltd (Japan), Murata machinery ltd. (Japan), Kion Group AG(Germany), Swisslog AG (Switzerland), MIAS Material Handling Co., Ltd (Germany), Godrej Koerber (India), ElectroMech(India), Jungerheinch AG (Germany) and, Doosan Corporation (Japan).

