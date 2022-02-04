Anzeige
Freitag, 04.02.2022
Chance! Diese Aktie steigt auf 20,00 USD – jetzt bei 3,34 USD!
WKN: A1KB1R ISIN: GB00B9276C59 
Frankfurt
04.02.22
08:01 Uhr
0,011 Euro
-0,001
-4,55 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.02.2022
Tectonic Gold Plc - Issue of Director Shares

PR Newswire

London, February 4

4 February 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Issue of Director Shares

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), notes that pursuant to their letters of engagement, each of the directors of the company are eligible to receive director fees of £20,000 each per annum, however such fees have not been paid for the prior two year period. The directors have elected to receive these fees in the form of shares for the period 30 June 2019 to 30 June 2021.

The share price to be used for the calculation is a 20-day VWAP over the 20 trading days immediately following publication of the Company's Annual Accounts as released on 21 December 2021. In this case the share price used based on the above formula was 1.2155 pence per share following the release of the Company's Annual Accounts.

The award of director shares for the 2020 and 2021 year is set out below:

Bruce Fulton3,290,827shares
Brett Boynton3,290,827shares
Sam Quinn2,540,250shares
Dennis Edmonds1,399,803shares

Following the issue of the above 10,521,707 Ordinary Shares, the shareholdings of those directors (including direct and indirect holdings) will be as follows:

DirectorHolding of Common SharesPercentage of Share Capital Following Admission
Bruce Fulton9,758,1851.02%
Brett Boynton146,930,41715.41%
Sam Quinn5,052,2500.53%
Dennis Edmonds1,399,8030.15%

Following Admission of the new Ordinary Shares on 10 February 2022, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise of 953,552,228 Ordinary Shares, each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
Aquis Stock Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca, Pascal Wiese - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5004

Ends

© 2022 PR Newswire
