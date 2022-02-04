Tectonic Gold Plc - Issue of Director Shares

4 February 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Issue of Director Shares

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), notes that pursuant to their letters of engagement, each of the directors of the company are eligible to receive director fees of £20,000 each per annum, however such fees have not been paid for the prior two year period. The directors have elected to receive these fees in the form of shares for the period 30 June 2019 to 30 June 2021.

The share price to be used for the calculation is a 20-day VWAP over the 20 trading days immediately following publication of the Company's Annual Accounts as released on 21 December 2021. In this case the share price used based on the above formula was 1.2155 pence per share following the release of the Company's Annual Accounts.

The award of director shares for the 2020 and 2021 year is set out below:

Bruce Fulton 3,290,827 shares Brett Boynton 3,290,827 shares Sam Quinn 2,540,250 shares Dennis Edmonds 1,399,803 shares

Following the issue of the above 10,521,707 Ordinary Shares, the shareholdings of those directors (including direct and indirect holdings) will be as follows:

Director Holding of Common Shares Percentage of Share Capital Following Admission Bruce Fulton 9,758,185 1.02% Brett Boynton 146,930,417 15.41% Sam Quinn 5,052,250 0.53% Dennis Edmonds 1,399,803 0.15%

Following Admission of the new Ordinary Shares on 10 February 2022, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise of 953,552,228 Ordinary Shares, each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

