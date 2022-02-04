KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Launching in 33 Loblaws Your Independent Grocer Stores

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that 6 Komo frozen plant-based products have been planogramed on shelf for 33 Loblaws banner Your Independent Grocer (YIG) stores, which include Komo's Ready-to-Bake Classics and Meal Helpers. Komo's products are expected to be on the shelves of Loblaws YIGs by March 2022.

Your Independent Grocer stores are vital neighbourhood markets serving communities from capital cities such as Whitehorse, Edmonton and Saskatoon to high-profile, global tourist destinations like Whistler, BC and the Okanagan Valley. The initial 33 locations which will carry Komo products are located in Western Canada. Distribution will be throughout western Canada from Vancouver Island east to Regina, and north through British Columbia and Alberta to Yellowknife in the Yukon. 6 Komo frozen SKU's are expected to be in the initial 33 locations by this March.

"It's a huge accomplishment for Komo to launch into a Loblaws' owned chain within one year of introducing our plant-based brand. Loblaw's has Canada's largest and highest volume chain of retailers, its stores reaching 90% of Canadians," says Komo CEO William White. "We are thrilled to share shelf space with established Loblaw brands on shelves across 3 western Provinces and 2 Northern Territories. We anticipate that this strong Canadian roll out will be replicated in our United States expansion, which is now in progress."

About Your Independent Grocer

Your Independent Grocer is a Loblaws banner supermarket chain in Canada with more than 100 locations. It has stores in every province and territory except Manitoba, Nunavut, and Quebec. It is a unit of National Grocers, itself a unit of Loblaw Companies Limited. It contains the Loblaws banner in its logo and it sells Bakery, dairy, deli, frozen foods, gardening centre, general grocery, general merchandise, meat & poultry, pharmacy, Photolab, produce, seafood and snacks. Loblaw is the largest Canadian food retailer, and its brands include President's Choice, No Name and Joe Fresh. Loblaw Companies Limited is a Canadian retailer encompassing corporate and franchise supermarkets operating under 22 regional and market-segment banners, as well as pharmacies, banking and apparel. In addition to Your Independent Grocer, it owns Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Loblaws and President's Choice.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687268/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Launching-in-33-Loblaws-Your-Independent-Grocer-Stores