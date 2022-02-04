GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Addresses the Potential Link Between Neurodegenerative Disease and Parkinson's Disease

Company will work with its team of professionals to determine if our proprietary medical treatment will help Parkinson's patients as well.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTCQB:GSTC) ( www.globestarthera.com ) headquartered in Richland, Washington, is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development, and treatments for disease. With a mission to "help people begin their journeys back to health," GlobeStar Therapeutics is poised to change the trajectory of neurodegenerative diseases.

"Through careful research and discussion with our team of experts, and the foundation we have built for a new clinical study, we have determined that there may be a link between neurodegenerative diseases including Muscular Dystrophy and Parkinson's on the genetic chain," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation. "As a result, I have tasked our professionals with a full assessment and investigation into whether our proprietary potential treatment for Muscular Dystrophy may help those who suffer from Parkinson's Disease as well. This will take time and patience. We hope our research will help those in need."

GlobeStar was started for the purpose of researching and developing a proprietary cocktail to treat Muscular Dystrophy. With the news of potential links between neurodegenerative disease and other diseases, the company has expanded their research to include other medical challenges including Parkinson's Disease.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTCQB:GSTC) is a healthcare company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality healthcare solutions to the medical community. With a focus on Multiple Sclerosis and other chronic diseases, GlobeStar's team is committed to giving those who suffer a better quality of life. More information about GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation can be found at www.globestarthera.com .

