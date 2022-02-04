Ben Sherman Introduces Team GB-Inspired Humanz NFTs

New NFT collection makes "First Contact" outfitted by Ben Sherman in time for Opening Ceremony at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extending the Ben Sherman and Team GB collaboration to outfit the official delegation of Team GB athletes, Ben Sherman re-imagines the iconic line as wearables for the Metaverse. Through a partnership with Tokns Commerce and Humanz, Ben Sherman offers an exclusive opportunity for Team GB fans to own the first custom-designed Humanz NFTs.

This delegation of 250 unique Humanz will wear artist interpretations of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Opening and Closing Ceremony look worn by the Team GB at the Beijing Games. While the physical items retail as a limited-edition Ben Sherman x Team GB collection available to purchase online from Ben Sherman and Team GB websites, the NFT collection will be available exclusively at TeamgbNFT.com

Humanz is the creation of a team of world-class illustrators, designed to be a simple, fun and appealing form factor, capable of endless possibilities, representative of familiar characters throughout history, and from all over the world and beyond. An ambitious collection of the remaining 10,000 Humanz will be available to the broader NFT community in a public minting event in March 2022.

Tim Reid, Senior Vice President, for Ben Sherman, commented, "We are thrilled to extend our support of Team GB beyond the Beijing 2022 Games and into the Metaverse. As an iconic fashion brand, this is part of a comprehensive plan to bring Ben Sherman into the world of virtual goods and spaces. "

British Olympic Association Commercial Director Tim Ellerton said: "We are very excited to partner with Ben Sherman to make creative collectibles available to Team GB fans first. As the first Olympic Team to launch an official NFT collection in support of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, we are proud to include this collection alongside our Official Team GB collection at TeamGBNFT.com.

Tokns Commerce CEO Jamie Tedford notes, "As the Official Licensee of Humanz, we see this collaboration with Ben Sherman and Team GB as the ideal way to introduce this amazing NFT collection to the world."

ABOUT BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman was a legend in his own right. He was often described as always embracing the new and the different, and he constantly searched for the very best. Born Arthur Benjamin Sugarman, he began his career making shirts for other designers; it wasn't long before his creative flair took over, and he started designing his own shirts. By 1963 Ben Sherman was ready to launch his own clothing line. For decades the iconic Ben Sherman shirt and brand has been adopted by almost every seminal youth culture and style movement; it is revered and worn by today's style leaders. A global lifestyle brand, Ben Sherman and the original Oxford shirt still remain a modern icon; there is simply nothing quite like an original Ben Sherman shirt. www.bensherman.com

ABOUT BRITISH OLYMPIC ASSOCIATION

The British Olympic Association (BOA) is the National Olympic Committee for Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Its mission is to develop, promote and protect the Olympic Movement in our territory in accordance with the Olympic Charter. The BOA achieves this through:

Working in partnership with our members and key stakeholders to deliver world-leading services and support to enable British athletes to reach their full potential at the Olympic Games, Olympic Winter Games and other IOC-sanctioned events.

Working in partnership with our members and key stakeholders to provide athletes with relevant support on the journey to, during and following their Olympic careers.

Engaging people throughout the United Kingdom to pursue their very own goals and dreams through the Olympic Values and the example of Team GB Olympians.

Being the independent voice of Olympic Sport and collaborating with our members and other sport stakeholders, both domestically and internationally, to support the continued growth and overall health of the Olympic Movement in the UK.

ABOUT TOKNS

Tokns partners with IP-holders, creators, and iconic brands to generate sustainable NFT royalties while future-proofing for the $8 Trillion Web3 and the Metaverse market opportunity. Leveraging our cross-blockchain smart contract standard, partners deploy co-branded or white label Tokns that serve as digital collectibles while unlocking access, utility and unique experiences in the Metaverse.

Social-by-design- Our ever-growing NFT Enthusiast audience on Instagram and Twitter helps partners convert passive followers into passionate crypto communities.

Direct-to-consumer- Leveraging best-in-class e-commerce tools like Shopify and Coinbase Commerce, we enable partners to build transactions on their O&O platforms.

Speed-to-market- We serve our partners as Licensees, removing upfront costs, getting to market quickly and sharing in the success of value creation.

ABOUT HUMANZ

The Humanz is a universe of characters created by world class industrial illustrators from Day 8 Labs and Pilot Studios, designed to be representative of the human race and human history in a simple, friendly and appealing form. The Humanz come to life with an infinite amount of design possibilities in both physical and digital products. In collaboration with Tokns, public minting of the Humanz NFT collection is planned for March 2022, visit thehumanz.io to join our whitelist and get updates on the launch.

