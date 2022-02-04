CLIQ DIGITAL

CLIQ's FY21 trading update highlights that the group has both exceeded management's guidance and met our forecasts for all its core key performance indicators (KPIs), following a strong Q4 across all regions. Increased marketing spend, its direct media buying strategy and enriched content on its platform across all channels drove top-line growth. Direct media buying also led to margin improvements throughout the year by cutting fees paid to affiliates. Management expects this strong momentum to continue into FY22, which we have reflected in our revenue forecasts.

