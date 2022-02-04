RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of Results

4 February 2022

Rightmove plc

Date notification - 2021 Full Year Results

Rightmove will be announcing its full year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 at 7am on Friday, 25 February 2022.

A presentation for analysts will be available online from 7.15am that day at plc.rightmove.co.uk/investors/results-centre.

Contact details:

Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk