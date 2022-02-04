The new owner -- Wien-based Irma Power GmbH -- is planning to maintain and expand module production at the company's manufacturing facility in Liebenfels.From pv magazine Germany Insolvent Austrian PV module manufacturer Energetica has a new owner, Wien-based company Irma Power GmbH. "Irma Power GmbH has taken over all shares in the company," Energetica managing director Erwin Toplac told pv magazine. "There was a bidding process from which Irma Power emerged as the winner." Insolvency administrator Ferdinand Lanker told Austrian broadcaster ORF that the move could be considered a hostile takeover, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...