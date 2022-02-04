- (PLX AI) - Evotec says Bayer discontinues clinical development candidate eliapixant (BAY1817080).
- • Evotec regains the rights to all P2X3 assets
- • Following a review of the available data, Bayer concluded that the overall benefit no longer outweighs the risk in the actively pursued indications
- • Evotec will evaluate the underlying data as soon as they are made available and will evaluate all options
- • This decision has no impact on the overall strategic goals as outlined in Action Plan 2025, Evotec said
BAYER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de