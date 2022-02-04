- (PLX AI) - CBOE Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.70.
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.54
- • Q4 revenue USD 391 million
- • Cboe still expects to deliver 5 to 7 percentage points of organic total net revenue growth and 7 to 10 percentage points of organic net revenue growth in Data and Access Solutions
- • Establishing 2022 adjusted operating expense guidance of $617-625 million, reflecting continuing investment to drive long term revenue and earnings growth
