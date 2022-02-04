xSuite's software for SAP-integrated business process solutions future-proofs SAP customers on their journey toward SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud

The current release 5.2. of the SAP-integrated workflow suite "xSuite Business Solutions Cube" has been successfully recertified by SAP, for SAP NetWeaver and the new versions of SAP S/4HANA and S/4HANA Cloud (released October 2021). The certificate covers the workflow suite solutions for invoice processing, order confirmation, order processing and procurement.

When it comes to SAP certification, the xSuite Group keeps all its customers in mind, whether they are still working with ECC systems or already on SAP S/4HANA, or whether their operating model is on-premises, cloud, or hybrid. xSuite Cube solutions can run in all environments and are certified for SAP NetWeaver (ECC systems), SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The "Integration with SAP S/4HANA" certification has been expanded to include the Private Edition and "RISE with SAP."

Four-fifths of xSuite customers still rely on SAP ERP on-premises. However, the prognosis is that their numbers will steadily decline proportionate to the companies that switch to SAP S/4HANA in the next few years, and which also move to the cloud in the process. This is what the xSuite is preparing for. The company has sought certifications for all scenarios mentioned in order to offer its customers the freedom to choose the cloud model they prefer.

On the SAP journey with xSuite

According to Matthias Lemenkühler, CEO of xSuite Group, "The automation of document-based business processes with SAP is our core business, which is why we regularly have our software certified in its full spectrum. Certification assures our customers of high quality and compatibility with SAP's various deployment models. We take a long-term approach and state-of-the-art technology to accompany our customers individually on their SAP journey, whichever direction it takes."

About xSuite Group

Founded in 1994, xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides enterprises across the globe with standardized, digital solutions, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite's products provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries have come to rely on xSuite solutions.

xSuite's core competence is accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP, for mid-sized to large corporations, as well as for public clients. Other solutions automate procurement and sales order processing, or optimize file management and archiving. The solutions are available on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid, with standard processes from the cloud incoming mail, data extraction, and archiving supplementing locally installed applications. xSuite Group is an SAP Silver Partner.

Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs about 200 employees at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the U.S.A. In 2020, the company generated total sales of €40,6 million.

