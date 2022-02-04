Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Chance! Diese Aktie steigt auf 20,00 USD – jetzt bei 3,34 USD!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SGM ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.02.2022 | 13:46
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Application

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Application

PR Newswire

London, February 4

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Blocklisting Application

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 30,000,000 ordinary shares of 5p each (the "Shares") to be admitted to the Official List under a blocklisting facility.

The Shares may be issued under this facility for general business purposes subject to guidelines laid down by the board of directors of the Company and in accordance with the Company's articles of association. The shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company. The dealings are expected to commence on 7 February 2022 subject to the FCA approval.

Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347

4 February 2022

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.