Freitag, 04.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1K023 ISIN: DE000A1K0235 Ticker-Symbol: SMHN 
ACCESSWIRE
04.02.2022 | 13:56
SÜSS MicroTec AG: Dr. Dietmar Meister to Leave Supervisory Board

GARCHING, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Dr. Dietmar Meister has informed the company that he is stepping down as Member of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the Audit Committee of SUSS MicroTec SE after the statutory notice period, effective March 1, 2022.

"During the last three years, SUSS MicroTec has been able to advance significantly. It is my pleasure that, as part of the supervisory function, I have been able to accompany the development of the company's controlling and audit systems with contextual advice. In the past year, as well, additional key steps have been implemented - most recently the selection of and recommendation for the company's new auditor. Having reached this milestone, I am able to step down from the Supervisory Board at the beginning of March", explained Meister.

Dr. Meister was first elected to the Supervisory Board at the 2019 shareholders' meeting. With his long experience as CFO of a number of industrial companies, and especially as Chair of the Audit Committee, Meister has made strong contributions to the enhancement of the Finance and Controlling functions, as well as to the overall transparency of the company. In doing so, he has meaningfully supported the company's success. During each year of his term, SUSS MicroTec has seen increases in revenue and profit.

SUSS MicroTec CEO Dr. Goetz M. Bendele thanks Dr. Meister on behalf of the entire Management Board and the staff: "Since I joined SUSS MicroTec last May, Dr. Meister has been a valued advisor to the Management Board, especially supporting our Finance function. I would like to expressly thank Dr. Meister for his commitment towards the company, and for the trusted way of working together."

On behalf of the Supervisory Board, Chair Dr. David Dean thanks Dr. Meister for his support of the company during the past three years: "Dr. Meister has contributed significantly to developing SUSS MicroTec, especially the finance function. Beyond that, he has shown remarkable commitment to the company, e.g. during the CEO and Management Board searches as well as the development of a new remuneration system. For this, I wish to express the gratitude of the entire Supervisory Board."

The Supervisory Board vacancy will be filled at the latest by the May 2022 Shareholders' Meeting.

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit www.suss.com

Contact:

SUSS MicroTec SE
Franka Schielke
Investor Relations
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 (0)89 32007-161
Email: franka.schielke@suss.com

SOURCE: SÜSS MicroTec AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687279/Dr-Dietmar-Meister-to-Leave-Supervisory-Board

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
