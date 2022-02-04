Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its founding.

Through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, GRS has built a global presence and a diverse set of capabilities. Some of the key milestones for GRS are:

A then-record number of strong hurricanes that struck the Caribbean, Florida and the Gulf Coast leads to GRS' expansion into Property Casualty claims. 2005: As a direct result of flooding from Hurricane Katrina, a tank farm oil spill inundated a Louisiana neighborhood, impacting lives, properties and community infrastructure.

As a direct result of flooding from Hurricane Katrina, a tank farm oil spill inundated a Louisiana neighborhood, impacting lives, properties and community infrastructure. 2010: The Deepwater Horizon/Macondo oil well disaster in the Gulf of Mexico pushes GRS' Environmental Risk Management Solutions division to enhance its disaster response services once again.

The Deepwater Horizon/Macondo oil well disaster in the Gulf of Mexico pushes GRS' Environmental Risk Management Solutions division to enhance its disaster response services once again. 2012: Development begins on GRS Bridge SM , a dynamic, web-based tool that delivers improved efficiency, transparency and faster cycle times.

Development begins on GRS Bridge , a dynamic, web-based tool that delivers improved efficiency, transparency and faster cycle times. 2018: GRS initiates its strategic growth plan and a corporate structure comprising three distinct divisions: Complex Claims Solutions (CCS), Property Casualty Solutions (PCS), and Environmental Risk Management Solutions (ERMS).

GRS initiates its strategic growth plan and a corporate structure comprising three distinct divisions: Complex Claims Solutions (CCS), Property Casualty Solutions (PCS), and Environmental Risk Management Solutions (ERMS). 2019-2021: GRS opens offices in London and Houston.

GRS opens offices in London and Houston. 2020: GRS acquires three loss adjusting firms with US operations servicing insurance carriers, self-insured companies and governmental entities.

GRS acquires three loss adjusting firms with US operations servicing insurance carriers, self-insured companies and governmental entities. 2020: The company also launches GRS On Demand SM , a state-of-the-art technology-driven inspection and estimation solution for high-volume, low-severity claims.

The company also launches GRS On Demand , a state-of-the-art technology-driven inspection and estimation solution for high-volume, low-severity claims. 2021: The GRS Learning Training Institute SM opens in Sarasota, Florida, to provide virtual and in-person training and certification programs to carrier claims adjusters, independent subject matter experts and industry loss adjusters.

The GRS Learning Training Institute opens in Sarasota, Florida, to provide virtual and in-person training and certification programs to carrier claims adjusters, independent subject matter experts and industry loss adjusters. 2021: GRS expands its US team in New York City and international team in London, adding a Middle East team and opening an office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

GRS CEO Kip Radigan said: "Our journey since 2002 has been one of tremendous growth as we've helped our clients respond to many of the largest and most complex events in history, as well as everyday losses. GRS has provided expert loss adjusting and environmental risk management services on five continents. We are proud of what our team has achieved in the past 20 years, and we are excited about GRS' future."

GRS Non-Executive Chair Jeffrey T. Bowman added: "GRS was founded 20 years ago with a mission of delivering the best people, process and technology to solve clients' daily challenges. As we continue to execute on our strategic growth plan, GRS is focused on fulfilling that mission and we remain rooted in our core values. Those values are: ethics, fidelity, integrity, teamwork and transparency. We look forward to building out our global team and further enhancing our capabilities to serve clients around the world."

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property casualty claims, natural catastrophes, cyber and environmental pollution events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

