Sopra HR Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Multi-Country Payroll Solution (MCP) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Sopra HR Software as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global multi-country payroll solution (MCP) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading MCP vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, which provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

The multi-country payroll solution market is currently transitioning from early adoption to the rapid growth stage of the overall product lifecycle. MCP platforms have gained traction in recent times, due to the increasing geographical presence of the organizations across the globe and limitations of the in-country payroll providers' offerings. Organizations hence opt for cloud-based solution providers to automate and standardize their payroll processes. Advanced multi-country payroll systems enable organizations to provide a better employee experience and a sense of ownership by encouraging employees to edit their personal information on the platform portal as per their requirements.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global economy and has also impacted the overall digital transformation and enterprise software marketspace, including the MCP market. Even then, the market growth for MCP has shown positive growth and moving forward, is expected to grow significantly. Additionally, the global MCP vendors expect to see a significant surge in demand owing to the direct inquiries made from various medium to large-sized organizations and from their network partners.

The multi-country payroll platform's key value proposition of automating and standardizing payroll calculation, disbursement, and payslip generation through comprehensive employee information is obtained through various data sources. Additionally, the platform's ability to adapt to the frequent & dynamic improvements in compliances ensures adherence to the latest legal regulations, safeguarding them from future legal actions. The platform also offers real-time data-driven analytics, multi-lingual payslips, payroll disbursal in multiple currencies, a self-service portal, and financial & treasury services. These capabilities help significantly reduce organizational burden while promoting employee convenience. With technology advancements and investments in emerging technologies, the market for multi-country payroll is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

"Sopra HR, with its platform 'HR Access' promotes a successful digital transformation to 'HR 3.0' which is a tailored solution capable of handling the challenges of digital technology. The company has received strong ratings across the technology excellence and customer impact parameters and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the multi-country payroll solution (MCP) market", states Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The HR Access Software comes with an in-built core HR, payroll, time & attendance, HR Administration, and strong interoperability capabilities (API), and is capable of providing highly customizable capabilities for payroll processing, UI/UX tools, real-time consolidated reporting with several pre-configured and ad-hoc dashboards, and compliance regulatory tools. With its robust, scalable and comprehensive technology platform offering end-to-end payroll, talent, and HR management solutions, along with comprehensive functional capabilities, and a compelling product strategy and roadmap, Sopra HR is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global MCP market."

"We are delighted to be recognized at SPARK Matrix as Leader in multi-country payroll solution. All recognitions aim us to continue working and investing in new features and solutions that enhance HR function by optimizing performance and boost the employee experience. Our solutions are created thinking in the future, based on flexibility and interoperability, simplifying and streamlining all HR processes within any organization, company or vertical." said Mauricio Potente, Deputy EMEA Managing Director at Sopra HR.

About Sopra HR

Sopra HR Software, a leading provider of payroll and HR solutions and services, meets the challenges of Human Resources departments of medium and large sized organizations, from public and private sectors. An expert in Payroll, Talent Management and HR management, locally and internationally, Sopra HR fosters co-innovation and focuses on HR performance and an optimum employee experience. Sopra HR helps its customers ensure a successful digital transformation to HR 3.0.

Sopra HR, a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria group, provides solutions to over 900 customers in more than 54 countries in on-premises or cloud services mode. Sopra Steria, a European leader in consulting, digital services and software, helps its customers with their digital transformation. With over 46,000 employees in more than 25 countries, Sopra Steria achieved revenues of €4.3 billion in 2020. For more information, see: www.soprahr.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

