Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision Up-Lists to OTCQB, Sees 2022 as Break-out Year; Company Finalizing a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Licensing Deal for Proprietary Tech to Store Its Pyrolysis Plant AquaH Output

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its common stock has been up-listed by OTC Markets to the OTCQB® Venture Market exchange. The ticker symbol remains unchanged; no action is required by shareholders.

In recent months, Clean Vision, through its Clean-Seas subsidiary, has made great strides executing its business plan for the buildout of its global Plastic Conversion Network (PCN) with its purchase of a pilot pyrolysis plant and agreement with India's IICT as the next step toward entering the $125 billion hydrogen economy.

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This is a historic milestone for Clean Vision, and sets us up for a strong start to 2022. As a fully reporting, OTCQB-listed company we are entering a far larger universe of potential investors as well as elevating our prominence with Wall Street and our current and prospective business partners. With numerous deals already teed-up, or in active negotiations, I see 2022 as our breakout year on our way to becoming an important player in the clean tech, ESG and waste plastic-to-energy conversion sectors."

Separately, pursuant to its Nov. 30, 2021 announced plan to enter the $125 billion hydrogen economy, Clean-Seas today stated it is finalizing a licensing agreement for a proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology with which it plans to develop a customized fuel cell to store its branded AquaH hydrogen produced by its pilot pyrolysis plant. The Company expects to announce highlights of that fuel cell license this month. Meanwhile, its pyrolysis plant is currently on board a ship sailing to Hyderabad, India to demonstrate the Company's advanced waste-plastic and climate crisis mitigating solution.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. Clean-Seas offers "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO

d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto 619-915-9422

Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687256/Clean-Vision-Up-Lists-to-OTCQB-Sees-2022-as-Break-out-Year-Company-Finalizing-a-Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell-Licensing-Deal-for-Proprietary-Tech-to-Store-Its-Pyrolysis-Plant-AquaH-Output