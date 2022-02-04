Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: WNDR) (OTC Pink: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (FTX: WNDR) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to digital assets through compliant centralized and decentralized platforms, is pleased to announce that it has closed its "bought deal" public offering of units of the Company ("Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $45 million (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and including Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), and consisted of the sale of 18,750,000 Units at a price of $2.40 per Unit (the "Offering Price").

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $3.10 until February 4, 2024. The Company has received conditional approval from the NEO Exchange ("NEO") to list the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering, and the Warrants are expected to be listed and posted for trading on the NEO under the ticker symbol "WNDR.WT" effective on or about February 10, 2022. Listing is subject to final acceptance by the NEO.

The Units were offered by way of a short form prospectus of the Company in all provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. The Company also obtained shareholder approval in connection with the Offering in accordance with the requirements of the NEO.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to partially fund the purchase price of the Company's previously announced acquisition of First Ledger Corp., the parent company of Bitbuy Technologies Inc., to fund growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.5% of the gross proceeds from the sale of Units (other than in respect of Units sold to certain president's list purchasers, in which case the commission was reduced to 3.25%) and non-transferable broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") to purchase that number of Common Shares that is equal to 6.5% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering (other than in respect of Units sold to certain president's list purchasers, in which case the number was reduced to 3.25%). Each Broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price $3.10 until February 4, 2024.

The Company also announces that it will issue 500,000 Common Shares to each of LDL Corp. and O'Leary Productions Ltd. (collectively, the "Advisors") for strategic growth, merger and acquisition and capital market advisory services provided to the Company by the Advisors through the period ending January 31, 2022.

In a separate transaction that was completed concurrently with the closing of the Offering, certain officers and directors of the Company (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders") sold to the Underwriters for resale an aggregate of 500,000 Common Shares, on a block trade, prospectus-exempt basis, at the Offering Price for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of $1.2 million.

