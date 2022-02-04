The 8 kW photovoltaic shade was deployed on the outdoor rest area of a commercial building located in the northern part of Madrid. It was built with conventional solar modules and a structure made with light galvanized steel profiles for plasterboard partitions.Spanish architectural firm Ignacio Borrego Arquitectos has built a photovoltaic shading structure on the outdoor rest area of a commercial building located in the northern part of Madrid. "The structure rests on the only four possible points that had been planned on the roof for future installations and is made with light galvanized steel ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...