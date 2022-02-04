EverGrow Coin: The Next Shiba Inu "EverGrow" Aims to Hit New Heights in 2022

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / A project launched just four months ago has made waves in the crypto world. EverGrow Coin , a deflationary token designed to become scarcer over time, was released without the marketing hype or paid celebrity promotions and yet has grown organically thanks to a commitment to the fundamentals.

A mature team of fully-doxxed developers, marketing experts and finance professionals are behind the stunning EverGrow Coin concept. At the heart of developments is a dividend mechanism that pays 8% of all $EGC transactions back to holders in BUSD - or Binance pegged USD, a regulated, fiat-backed stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The project has flown past the 130,000 investors mark, and has distributed nearly $34 million in rewards among coin holders since launch. The team have created a dashboard where anyone can track the rewards paid by the contract, both for individual wallets, and the combined total.

A large part of EverGrow Coin 's success is a down-to-earth team realising that cryptocurrencies can be much more than an investment. EverGrow supports its market cap with real-world fundamentals like the potential to gain passive income from crypto without the stress of analysing markets. Sam Kelly, Chairman of EverGrow Coin said:

"We have seen too many projects which have launched and grown to eye-watering valuations based on pure hype. At EverGrow Coin we have taken a very different approach. Along with our industry-first rewards system, our roadmap includes the early introduction of real-world utilities, which will add true fundamental value for investors."

Utilities include the world's first decentralised NFT lending platform. Built on BSC (Binance Smart Chain) the platform will allow NFT owners to borrow against their NFTs as collateral at fair interest rates without selling their digital assets. The team are also launching an NFT marketplace, play-to-earn games, and the world's first crypto-based creators' space, Crater, that many experts believe could rival major mainstream platforms.

With a current market-cap just under half of that of Safemoon - another cryptocurrency that pays reflections to coin holders - and over fifty times smaller than Shiba Inu, EverGrow Coin could reach new heights in 2022.

