Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it will be conducting a live investor briefing on Wednesday, February 9th 2022 (AWST, UTC-8).

Mr. Jason Cubitt, President & CEO and Mr. Tony Greenaway, VP of Exploration will conduct an investor update on Solis Minerals.

Following the update there will be an interactive Q&A session, in which Jason and Tony will answer investor questions.

Please feel free to send questions in advance to Stephen Moloney at info@corporatestorytime.com.

The company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this online event by registering at the link below:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wRZJwrt6SzeXDv6wpDWImA

Start time: 9:00am Perth Time (AWST) | 12pm (AEST) | 5:00pm Vancouver Time (GMT-8).

A link to the replay of the webinar will be posted on the Solis Minerals website as soon as it is available for those unable to attend the live session.

For further information please contact:



Jason Cubitt

President and CEO

Solis Minerals Ltd.

+01 (604) 209 1658



Stephen Moloney

Investor Relations

Corporate Storytime

+61 (0) 403 222 052

