Focus Financial Partners: Donald Harris, Kristina Saunders, and Brian Leach Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Expanding Colony's Presence in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Donald Harris, CFA, Kristina Kadeli Saunders, CFP, CIMA, and Brian Leach, CFA, ("Harris, Saunders, and Leach"), have joined The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony").

Donald has joined Colony as a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, and Kristina and Brian have joined as Senior Portfolio Managers. They will continue serving clients out of the Washington, D.C. area, further expanding Colony's presence there. Harris, Saunders, and Leach have provided investment management services to a broad range of private clients for over 20 years.

Harris, Saunders, Leach and the Colony team share common values and substantial expertise in helping their clients achieve their financial and life goals. Joining Colony is a natural next step, enabling Harris, Saunders, and Leach to enhance the investment management and wealth services they extend to their clients, while bolstering Colony's investment expertise and advisory talent.

"Don, Kristina and Brian are an impressive team of advisors, and we are excited that they have joined The Colony Group. They have built a strong client base with close relationships, and we are looking forward to working with them and welcoming their clients to the Colony family," said Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of Colony.

"We are delighted that Don, Kristina and Brian have joined Colony, continuing Colony's impressive momentum in expanding their top-tier team," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "The addition of these three advisors will further increase Colony's market share in the D.C. wealth management market and will add to Colony's deep bench of advisors and investment personnel."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent, fee-only wealth and business management firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training and does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by ColonyTM. For more information about Colony, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

