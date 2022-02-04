Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp., (CSE: TEAM) ("TEAM" or the "Company") would like to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Pow as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and additional corporate changes.

Mr. Pow comes to Canadian Nexus with a strong background assessing enterprise risk, internal audit, corporate governance, compliance and security services with high level of innovation energy and strong leadership skills. Mr. Pow worked in the banking industry for over 20 years in organizations such as Standard Life, Citibank and Mizuho Bank. Most recently as a Risk Services Partner with Deloitte Vancouver in Canada when he led a three (3) year successful establishment of the new Deloitte member firm in Mongolia, holding the role of Risk and Compliance Leader for the country. Mr, Pow was the first non-Mongolian to receive an "Honorary Doctor" title for Risk management contributions to the Mongolian Government and education institutions by the Mongolian National Academy of Governance University.

Mr. Pow recently returned from Dubai where he established from ground up a Global Audit risk and compliance Officer role and team for a global group and played the role of Global CIO until a replacement was hired which he managed for the leadership team.

The role of COO came open from Mr. Hani Zabaneh who moved into a key role within the organization as President of CNV Mining Holdings Corp. the Company's subsidiary. The Company will miss Mr. Zabaneh at the corporate level but welcomes his business acumen in shaping and driving the key business initiatives within CNV Mining Holdings Corp.

The Company would like announce the issuance of 550,000 options in the company at $0.14 per option for new directors and officers. Certain options vest over a four (4) year period pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects. Canadian Nexus leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio.

