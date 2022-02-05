Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2022) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("Affinity") ("the Corporation") announces it has issued a total of 240,000 common shares of the Corporation for the completion of a shares for services agreement with Mr. Herbert Strauss further to the January 25, 2022 press release.

All work has been completed under this agreement and all shares related to the work have now been issued.

When issued, the shares issued under this agreement will have a hold period expiring 4 months and one day after their date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV Exchange ("TSXV"). The Corporation has received final approval for the agreements from the TSXV.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. Affinity is following a hybrid approach of combining the advancement of strategic assets along with following a Project Generator model.

Affinity presently holds properties in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

The Corporation can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com

Information relating to the Corporation is available at: www.affinity-metals.com

