SEMI Applauds House Passage of America Competes Act of 2022 with Funding for CHIPS Act

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today commended the passage of the America COMPETES Act of 2022 by the United States House of Representatives. The bill includes funding for the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act, earmarked to strengthen U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research.

"We are very pleased to see the House pass the America COMPETES Act of 2022 including robust funding for the CHIPS Act programs," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "This bill also includes an important clarification to ensure equipment and materials suppliers can access the Section 9902 grant program. With this provision, the CHIPS programs will attract new manufacturing facilities - including chip fabs and facilities for back-end and upstream suppliers - and support technologies and innovation critical to numerous industries in the U.S. and around the globe. This bill will strengthen the semiconductor supply chain in the United States to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century as well as bolster crucial workforce development programs. We look forward to working with Congress and the Biden Administration to quickly enact this funding into law."

"We continue to urge quick action on the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit and restoration of the ability to immediately deduct research expenses which was removed at the start of this year," Manocha said.

Visit SEMI Global Advocacy to learn more about public policy efforts and developments, and SEMI Workforce Development for more information on efforts to address the microelectronics industry's talent needs.

About SEMI

SEMI connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SEMI Contact

Samer Bahou/SEMI

Phone: 1.408.943.7870

Email: sbahou@semi.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg