Bullit Technology is delighted to announce the rollout of its products on the Theta Network. Theta has been at the forefront of the new wave blockchains and is the ideal partner for us as we gradually move from a centralised system into a decentralised one.

Our System

Bullit is offering a public, cloud-based service

Users insert one or many files (of any type, size or combination) into their 'Bullit'. This is then encrypted, recorded and ready for distribution

Through this proprietary process the user retains the ability to fully track and control their content

The combination of controlled distributions and conditional opening combines through the use of smart contracts to create a 'swap' service.

Delivery can be straight to any email address with one click or alternatively, a tiny downloadable offline 'Bullit' file that can be attached to any delivery platform they choose (Skype, WhatsApp etc) or even held on a memory stick.

Control

Bullit files are a new file type that can contain any amount and type of content, yet remain the size of a tweet. It can only be opened by the intended receiver, upon acceptance of the sender's terms and conditions. In addition to this, Bullit files can have a number of controls applied to them from standard expiration dates to remote termination of any distributed file.

The new partnership with Theta means that every interaction/transaction will be recorded on the Theta blockchain to provide a historical, immutable record of all actions in the system. Beyond this, Theta's blockchain and streaming technologies will support the Bullit roadmap of future deliveries over the next few months as it transforms the current file transfer service into a digital assets swap service. The plan to create creative smart contracts and NFT's around private storage, file delivery and streaming is obvious when looking at the strengths of the Theta blockchain.

Ultimately, this means users can enforce a pay-to-open policy for delivery of digital goods and services. This is executed using a combination of features usually found in the defi world however we are bringing these directly to user in a simple, clean transactional interface.

No middlemen, no trust required. Complete security and privacy and now you can get paid too!

Going Forward

The First Digital Assets Swap Service Powered by Theta.

What started out as a private file transfer service will be transformed by the advent of web3 and in particular the capability of the Theta blockchain.

"Theta has been an extraordinary success story and our deployment on the Theta Blockchain will allow Bullit to bring our cutting edge products to an astute audience all around the world.

Connecting to a significant blockchain like Theta is an important step for us as we begin to bring online our forthcoming products related to (blockchain-based) NFT utility functions and compliance solutions. We hope to utilise their blockchain in new ways and reveal the true depth of ability of a powerful blockchain such as Theta"

Anas Madi, CTO of Bullit.

"We have made development of the Theta Ecosystem a major focus for 2022 so we're thrilled to see high quality projects like Bullit emerge using Theta technology. We believe that by enabling secure, transferable and private ownership of any digital asset or content, Bullit is creating a key building block for Web3 applications in the media sector and beyond."

Wes Levitt, Head of Strategy at Theta Labs

"Current beta testing users of Bullit are already discovering the advantages of our service when communicating private documents to others. Particularly the 'kill' function we are told! It is this commitment to listening and incorporating feedback into our ongoing development process that really drives the project forward it is an integral part of our structure. Now, with Theta confirmed as our blockchain partner, we are excited and looking forward to embracing a whole new community to engage with."

Scott Turnbull, COO of Bullit

Imminent Cutting Edge Features

Multi-Sig file access

Pay to open

Blockmarking

Watermarking contents

RADAR tracking sent files

Continued integration and expansion of NFT technology into the core product

