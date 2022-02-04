Greedtoken.com

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2022) - Three Time Grammy Award Winning producers and song writers Cool & Dre are set to release their first song as recording artists featuring Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes. Greed music will launch Magic Hour as a hybrid crypto based NFT supported by the traditional streaming distribution to pave the way for the next phase of the music industry. Cool & Dre have been pioneers in the music industry for over two decades with over 75 million albums sold and this project will prove to be one of the most innovative moves the music industry has ever seen.

Greed Music to release its first song, Magic Hour, with the iconic foursome of Cool & Dre featuring Fat Joe & Busta Rhymes.

Although these four are legendary in the music industry they are no strangers in the crypto world. Fat Joe has been recently turned into The Fat Doodle, Doodle NFT, which is currently one of the hottest NFT projects in the NFT world. Investors can find the doodle on Opensea.io. Busta Rhymes has partnered with The HUSL which looks to revolutionize the NFT world and the way celebrities interact with their fans. Cool & Dre partnered with Crypto Developer, Captain Awesome, to launch the Greed Ecosystem including Greed Music and the Greed Token.

The Magic Hour NFT launch will be 10,000 NFTs of the song with an image that will have different traits, attributes and rarities and include a lottery tied into 10 different 1 of 1 ultra-rare alternate versions of the song. There will also be an NFT staking pool in the Greed Vault specific to this song where Greed Music will deposit 20% of the traditional royalties in crypto for the NFT holders to be able to benefit from by staking their Magic Hour NFTs. The rarities of the image, the lottery and the opportunity to benefit from a lifetime of royalties for the song incentivizes the holders to want to purchase multiple NFTs. Greed Token had to create it's own NFT Marketplace to customize their own smart contract as the first one that will be able to guarantee artists their royalties forever. The NFT's can also trade through Openesea.io and any major platform that will honor the code to guarantee royalties. The other customization in the Greed Marketplace that is a huge benefit to corporate artists is that the wallets for sales and future royalties can be broken down to as many wallets and percentages as needed. This allows the blockchain to not only streamline everything for corporations, but also allows for more secure projects taking human error out of the equation.

