CA Immo: Based on independent external appraisals, Austrian based real estate company CA Immo expects a positive net property revaluation result of around Euro 355 mn for the fourth quarter of 2021. Overall, a highly positive net property revaluation result of approximately Euro 540 mn is expected for the business year 2021, which will significantly exceed the reference value of the previous year of Euro 184 mn. The result reflects the still attractive market environment for A-class properties in Germany and especially in Munich and Berlin despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the Company's profitable real estate development activities were a key driver of the valuation uplift, both in terms of the construction progress of ongoing projects under construction - here ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...