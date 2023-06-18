Croma-Pharma: Croma-Pharma®, an Austrian based global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market, announced today that in June the first patient will be enrolled in the clinical trial1 for the approval of its hyaluronic acid dermal filler Princess® Volume Plus Lidocaine2 in China. The randomised, multi-centre, evaluator blinded, parallel group, active controlled Phase 3 trial1 is being led by Lanhzou Biotechnique Development with the intention to confirm the efficacy and safety of Princess® Volume Plus Lidocaine in respect of mid-facial volume insufficiency and/or mid-facial profile deficient participants. The trial is organised and executed by the clinical research organisation Beijing World-Clinical Research Biotechnology Development; the plan is to enroll 15 ...

