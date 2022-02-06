Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 06.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Raus aus den Tech-Aktien und rein in die neuen Gewinner! Jetzt auf den Profiteur der Digitalisierung setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.02.2022 | 22:22
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: Peng Liyuan encourages cultural exchanges between China and Ecuador

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Saturday met with Maria de Lourdes Alcivar, first lady of Ecuador, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The conversation revolved around fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the cultural exchanges between the two countries.

In a chamber decorated with China's peonies and Ecuador's roses, Peng warmly welcomed Alcivar, who accompanied Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso to the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Friday.

Hailing Beijing's efforts to host the Winter Olympics despite the COVID-19 impact, Alcivar expressed appreciation for China's assistance to Ecuador in fighting the pandemic and wished the athletes of both countries success in the Games.

Knowing that Alcivar was interested in traditional Chinese culture, Peng arranged a Peking Opera show and introduced the long history and artistic features of Peking Opera to her. They enjoyed excerpts from classics "Sell Water" and "Drunken Concubine" together.

Alcivar praised the excellent performance of the artists and said she hoped to learn more about traditional Chinese culture in the future.

Peng said joint efforts can be made to deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between China and Ecuador to enhance mutual understanding.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-06/Peng-Liyuan-encourages-cultural-exchanges-between-China-and-Ecuador--17qlq5EaEAo/index.html

Peng Liyuan encourages cultural exchanges between China and Ecuador

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4rWz_OMCEg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740956/image1.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.