First of its kind device allows operators to remotely ensure precise loading of semitrailers onto railcars, improving terminal operations

As cargo terminal operators around the world race to overcome supply chain bottlenecks, TradeTech pioneer Nexxiot has unveiled a new remote control that helps speed the loading of semitrailers onto railcars to improve the precision and safety of complex intermodal shipping operations.

Nexxiot AG introduces the first-of-its-kind Kingpin Monitor Remote System (pictured) that equips intermodal cargo crane operators with a digital assistant that ensures accurate, real-time loading status for better safety and efficiency, reducing the possibility of human error. (Photo: Nexxiot AG)

Nexxiot's Kingpin Monitor is recognized as the industry's go-to technology for ensuring proper loading of semitrailers. The Kingpin sensor detects whether the kingpin is engaged and whether the hitch status is open or locked. It provides real-time visibility on the status of semitrailer loading for both on-site operations via LED light indicators and for other stakeholders via the Nexxiot Connect Intelligent Cloud.

Now, with the introduction of remote capabilities, crane operators are equipped with a digital assistant. This means they receive accurate, real-time indications on loading status for better safety and efficiency, which reduces the possibility of human error. Nexxiot's Remote Kingpin Monitor is not intended to replace human operators but rather assist them to improve efficiency and prevent possible catastrophic accidents.

The deployment of Nexxiot's Kingpin Monitor remote control has been initiated through the company's ongoing collaboration with one of Europe's leading working group of terminal operators, Agora Intermodal Terminals. Agora represents a significant share of central European cargo handling volume across Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, and welcomes this contribution to the transfer of digitization from the railcar to the Terminal.

"Speed is a critical performance indicator in today's complex shipping industry, but it must not be prioritized at the detriment of safety. Agora Intermodal is committed to this objective which makes them the ideal partner for the rollout of this technology," explained Nexxiot's CEO Stefan Kalmund. "Kingpin Monitor's new remote capabilities prioritize safety by helping operators reduce critical mistakes and speed up loading operations even in adverse weather conditions."

The AGORA Intermodal Terminals Working Group was established in 2011 as a result of an EU project. The approach of the working group is to bring together terminal operators in order to promote the exchange of information and ideas and joint learning with regard to "good practices" in terminal management, increasing terminal capacities and improving interaction with cargo terminal operators, rail transport companies and other cargo terminal stakeholders. The current 18 member companies operate more than 40 cargo terminals with a total capacity of about 5 million loading units. AGORA terminals achieved a handling volume of around 3.8 million loading units in the "Corona year" 2020 and expect a further increase in traffic in 2021. The office of AGORA is managed by KombiConsult GmbH, Frankfurt am Main. https://www.intermodal-terminals.eu/

Nexxiot is a driver of the digital logistics of tomorrow. An industry leader in the digitalization of cargo transportation, Nexxiot empowers global shipping companies and suppliers to harness the power of their data through proprietary, cutting-edge technology and integrated data solutions to track, find and protect cargo across more than 160 countries around the world and via 450 network roaming partners to ensure accountability, security and efficiency. Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., employing people from 21 countries. The company's secure, industry leading Cloud comprises data from over 2,5 billion travelled miles. Committed to sustainability through corporate and social responsibility, Nexxiot's goal is to enable a five percent reduction in global cargo carbon dioxide emissions by increasing cargo transport efficiency and eliminating waste caused by empty runs and inefficient routes. https://nexxiot.com/

