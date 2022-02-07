Anzeige
07.02.2022
To Elevate Your Vision with GIGABYTE's AERO Laptop

TAIPEI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE's new generation AERO creator series laptops featuring Intel's latest 12 generation processors and RTX30 series graphics cards have hit shelves. The dual chip approach improved processing performance by 28% vastly improving the time efficiency for creators.

To Elevate Your Vision with GIGABYTE's AERO Laptop

The newly released AERO 16 utilizes a 16:10 golden ratio 4K OLED screen and a 4 side super narrow bezel design revolutionizing the field of vision for creators. In addition to boasting a film industry standard of 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, each laptop has undergone correction and certification by color authorities, X-Rite and Pantone, before leaving the factory ensuring the most accurate color display.

The AERO 16, designed specifically for creators, also captures the essence of creators with an aesthetic, chassis carefully integrated with CNC aluminum alloy, every detail skillfully crafted by GIGABYTE designers. Coming along with the AERO 16 and AERO 17, the AERO HUB is a must-have mobile workstation for content creators.

AERO Creator laptops are on sale now. For more information regarding the new generation of AERO creator laptops, please visit: https://bit.ly/AEROlaptop

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724710/To_Elevate_Your_Vision_GIGABYTE_s_AERO_Laptop.jpg

